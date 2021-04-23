Youth Baseball

Frederick County Babe Ruth

13-15 National

Standings

Thurmont Cougars 5-0, Mountain Valley Termites 4-1, LOUYAA Thunder 4-0, Mountain Valley Brigade 3-1, Frederick Cannons 3-1, Glade Valley Lions 3-0, Mountain Valley Bulls 3-0, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 2-3, Westminster Orioles 1-4, Urbana Blue Hawks 1-4, Thurmont Dodgers 1-3, Glade Valley Wildcats 1-3, Mount Airy Blue 1-1, Westminster Rangers 0-4, Urbana Black Hawks 0-4, Mount Airy White 0-3.

Results

Mountain Valley Bulls 13, Thurmont Dodgers 1; Mountain Valley Brigade 7, Westminster Rangers 0; Frederick Cannons 9, Urbana Black Hawks 7; Mountain Valley Termites 15, Westminster Orioles 5; Mountain Valley Termites 8, Thurmont Dodgers 7; LOUYAA Thunder 10, Glade Valley Wildcats 9; Smithsburg Little Sluggers 7, Frederick Cannons 3; Urbana Blue Hawks 14, Mount Airy White 6; Thurmont Cougars 14, Westminster Orioles 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!