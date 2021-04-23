Youth Baseball
Frederick County Babe Ruth
13-15 National
Standings
Thurmont Cougars 5-0, Mountain Valley Termites 4-1, LOUYAA Thunder 4-0, Mountain Valley Brigade 3-1, Frederick Cannons 3-1, Glade Valley Lions 3-0, Mountain Valley Bulls 3-0, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 2-3, Westminster Orioles 1-4, Urbana Blue Hawks 1-4, Thurmont Dodgers 1-3, Glade Valley Wildcats 1-3, Mount Airy Blue 1-1, Westminster Rangers 0-4, Urbana Black Hawks 0-4, Mount Airy White 0-3.
Results
Mountain Valley Bulls 13, Thurmont Dodgers 1; Mountain Valley Brigade 7, Westminster Rangers 0; Frederick Cannons 9, Urbana Black Hawks 7; Mountain Valley Termites 15, Westminster Orioles 5; Mountain Valley Termites 8, Thurmont Dodgers 7; LOUYAA Thunder 10, Glade Valley Wildcats 9; Smithsburg Little Sluggers 7, Frederick Cannons 3; Urbana Blue Hawks 14, Mount Airy White 6; Thurmont Cougars 14, Westminster Orioles 2.
