Youth Swimming
Frederick Area Swim Team (FAST)
FAST swimmers participated in a virtual dual meet with BAAC.
Girls
12 & Under — Audrey Corrigan, 5th, 100 IM; Addison Pannell, 8th, 50 Breast; Delaney Price, 5th, 50 Fly; Abigail Pryor, 6th, 50 Back; 6th, 50 Breast; 7th, 50 Fly; 8th, 100 IM; Maya Robinson, 2nd, 50 Back; 3rd, 50 Fly; 4th, 100 IM;
Open — Joelle Blake, 8th, 500 Free; Abigail Brower, 7th, 200 Breast; 7th, 200 Fly; Sophia Carliss, 5th, 200 Free; 7th, 100 Fly; 3rd, 200 Fly; 8th, 200 IM; 4th, 400 IM; Chloe Colvard, 3rd, 100 Back; 2nd, 200 Back; 7th, 100 Breast; 5th, 100 Fly; 3rd, 200 IM; 2nd, 400 IM; Heather Edsall, 5th, 500 Free; 8th, 100 Breast; Samantha Fulton, 6th, 500 Free; Ava Gordon, 5th, 200 Breast; Rebecca Radonovich, 4th, 200 Fly; Sophia Routzahn, 5th, 50 Free; 6th, 100 Free; 2nd, 100 Breast; 1st, 200 Breast; 2nd, 100 Fly; 2nd, 200 Fly; 2nd, 200 IM; 1st, 400 IM;
Boys
12 & Under — Noah Clark, 8th, 50 Back; 4th, 50 Breast; Nikola Dragic, 5th, 50 Back; 7th, 50 Breast; Joshua Lamm, 4th, 50 Back; 1st, 50 Breast; 1st, 50 Fly; 2nd, 100 IM; Elijah Price, 1st, 50 Back; 7th, 100 IM;
Open — Parker Basener, 7th, 50 Free; 7th, 100 Free; 3rd, 500 Free; 7th, 200 Back; 3rd, 100 Breast; 2nd, 200 Breast; 4th, 200 IM; Jaiden Boston, 8th, 50 Free; 6th, 100 Back; 6th, 100 Breast; Hayden Davies, 7th, 100 Back; 4th, 200 Back; 6th, 200 Breast; Jacob Demory, 3rd, 100 Free; 3rd, 200 Free; 8th, 100 Back; 4th, 100 Breast; 4th, 100 Fly; 8th, 200 Fly; Jonathan Grover, 4th, 200 Breast; Ethan Hubble, 4th, 50 Free; 5th, 100 Free; 8th, 200 Free; 3rd, 100 Fly; 5th, 200 Fly; Marshall Radonovich, 4th, 100 Back; Benjamin Schattenberg, 1st, 50 Free; 1st, 100 Free; 1st, 100 Fly; 1st, 200 Fly; 1st, 200 IM; Jack Schreiber, 2nd, 50 Free; 2nd, 100 Free; 1st, 200 Free; 1st, 500 Free; 1st, 100 Back; 1st, 100 Breast; Caden Stewart, 6th, 50 Free; 8th, 100 Free; 4th, 200 Free; 5th, 200 Back; 5th, 200 IM; Sean Zupnik, 5th, 100 Breast;
2021 Keystone Aquatics Firecracker Swim Meet
Girls
12 & Under — Katherine Miner, 10th, 200 Back; 7th, 50 Breast; 10th, 200 Fly;
13 & Over — Chloe Colvard, 10th, 200 Free; 5th, 100 Back; 5th, 200 Back; Sophia Routzahn, 10th, 200 Fly;
Open — Sophia Carliss, 3rd, 1500 Free; Chloe Colvard, 7th, 1500 Free;
Boys
12 & Under — Micah Wirth, 10th, 200 Breast;
13 & Over — Benjamin Schattenberg, 7th, 100 Back; 5th, 200 Back; 10th, 200 IM; Ethan Welker, 5th, 100 Breast; 6th, 200 Breast; 7th, 100 Fly; 5th, 200 Fly; 5th, 200 IM;
Open — Joseph Pieklo, 9th, 400 IM; Benjamin Schattenberg, 5th, 400 IM; Ethan Welker, 2nd, 400 IM.
