Youth Swimming
Frederick Area Swim Team (FAST)
FAST swimmers participated in the Keystone Aquatics New Year Meet.
Girls
9-12 — Johanna Brashear, 5th, 200 Freestyle; Ava Gordon, 5th, 50 Breaststroke; Katherine Miner, 6th, 100 Backstroke; 2nd, 200 Backstroke; 4th, 50 Breaststroke; 4th, 200 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 Butterfly; Carly Timme, 3rd, 200 Freestyle.
13-14 — Sophia Carliss, 7th, 100 Freestyle; 2nd, 100 Butterfly; 2nd, 200 Butterfly; 7th, 200 IM; Heather Edsall, 6th, 50 Freestyle; 4th, 200 Freestyle; 8th, 100 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 Butterfly; Lilah Friedman, 5th, 200 Butterfly; Madeline Harshman, 8th, 200 Backstroke; 8th, 100 Butterfly; Ella Wirth, 4th, 200 Butterfly.
Open — Abigail Brower, 7th, 200 Breaststroke; Sophia Carliss, 4th, 1000 Freestyle; Chloe Colvard, 8th, 50 Freestyle; 5th, 100 Freestyle; 1st, 200 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 1st, 1000 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Backstroke; 1st, 200 Backstroke; 1st, 200 Butterfly; 5th, 200 IM; Heather Edsall, 7th, 500 Freestyle; 2nd, 1000 Freestyle; Samantha Fulton, 7th, 200 Backstroke; 5th, 200 Butterfly; Ava Gordon, 6th, 200 Breaststroke; Ella Machen, 8th, 200 Breaststroke; Laura Mancinelli, 6th, 200 Backstroke; Rebecca Radonovich, 8th, 200 Butterfly; Sophia Routzahn, 1st, 50 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Freestyle; 6th, 500 Freestyle; 3rd, 1000 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Backstroke; 1st, 100 Breaststroke; 1st, 100 Butterfly; 1st, 200 IM; Sidney Tucci, 5th, 200 Breaststroke.
Boys
9-12 — Joel Asare, 8th, 200 Freestyle; 3rd, 200 Backstroke; 6th, 50 Breaststroke; Andrew Davis, 6th, 200 IM; Lucas Ku, 8th, 100 Butterfly; Joshua Lamm, 5th, 100 Freestyle; 7th, 100 Breaststroke; 5th, 50 Butterfly; 4th, 100 Butterfly; 8th, 100 IM; Elijah Price, 7th, 100 Freestyle; Micah Wirth, 4th, 200 Backstroke.
13-14 — Parker Basener, 7th, 100 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 Breaststroke; 7th, 200 IM; Jonathan Grover, 8th, 200 Breaststroke; Daniel Miner, 5th, 50 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Freestyle;, 200 Freestyle;, 100 Breaststroke; 2nd, 200 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 IM; Marshall Radonovich, 4th, 200 Backstroke.
Open — Joseph Pieklo, 8th, 500 Freestyle; 5th, 1000 Freestyle; 8th, 100 Breaststroke; Luke Pieklo, 8th, 200 Backstroke; Benjamin Schattenberg, 3rd, 50 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 5th, 100 Breaststroke; 5th, 200 Breaststroke; 6th, 100 Butterfly; 1st, 200 IM; Jack Schreiber, 5th, 500 Freestyle; 6th, 1000 Freestyle;, 100 Backstroke; 4th, 200 Backstroke; 7th, 200 IM; Ethan Welker, 4th, 200 Freestyle; 3rd, 200 Backstroke; 2nd, 100 Breaststroke; 6th, 200 Breaststroke; 4th, 100 Butterfly; 2nd, 200 Butterfly; 5th, 200 IM; 2nd, 400 IM.
