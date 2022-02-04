Youth Swimming
Frederick Area Swim Team
2022 Winter Invitational Swim Meet at the Keystone Aquatics Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Girls
12 & Under — Katherine Miner, 7th, 200 Freestyle; 3rd, 200 Backstroke; 6th, 200 Butterfly; 4th, 50 Breaststroke; 5th, 100 Breaststroke.
Open — Chloe Colvard, 6th, 500 Freestyle; 4th, 1000 Freestyle; Sophia Routzahn, 4th, 50 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Breaststroke; 1st, 200 Breaststroke; 5th, 100 Butterfly; 5th, 200 Individual Medley; 2nd, 400 Individual Medley.
Boys
12 & Under — Joshua Lamm, 7th, 200 Freestyle; 5th, 200 Backstroke; 3rd, 50 Butterfly.
13-14 — Caden Stewart, 6th, 50 Freestyle.
Open — Joseph Pieklo, 6th, 1000 Freestyle; 8th, 200 Breaststroke; Luke Pieklo, 7th, 1000 Freestyle; Benjamin Schattenberg, 3rd, 50 Freestyle; 2nd, 200 Freestyle; 1st, 500 Freestyle; 2nd, 100 Backstroke; Jack Schreiber, 8th, 1000 Freestyle; 7th, 200 Backstroke; 5th, 400 Individual Medley.
2022 Live M.A.S. Invitational Swim Meet at the Towson University.
Girls
9-10 — Aaliyah Rollins, 8th, 50 Freestyle; 8th, 200 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Backstroke.
11-12 — Ava Corrigan, 4th, 500 Freestyle; Reese Rymon, 5th, 500 Freestyle.
13-14 — Johanna Brashear, 6th, 500 Freestyle; 5th, 200 Butterfly; Audrey Corrigan, 7th, 100 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 8th, 100 Breaststroke; Kayla Delcid, 6th, 200 Backstroke; Heather Edsall, 7th, 100 Butterfly; 2nd, 200 Butterfly; Laila Gilsinn, 8th, 500 Freestyle; Ava Gordon, 7th, 200 Freestyle; Darya Tarlan, 5th, 50 Freestyle; Brianna Wainberg, 7th, 500 Freestyle; Harper Welker, 5th, 200 Freestyle; 7th, 200 Breaststroke.
15 & Over — MacKenna Bonney, 2nd, 100 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 4th, 200 Individual Medley; Abigail Brower, 5th, 200 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Breaststroke; 6th, 100 Butterfly; 3rd, 200 Individual Medley; Rebecca Radonovich, 3rd, 100 Backstroke; 1st, 200 Breaststroke.
Boys
9-10 — Wes Rymon, 6th, 200 Breaststroke.
11-12 — Jaden Asare, 5th, 100 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Butterfly; 4th, 200 Individual Medley; Joel Asare, 3rd, 50 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Freestyle; 5th, 200 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Backstroke; 7th, 200 Backstroke; 3rd, 200 Individual Medley; Lucas Ku, 2nd, 100 Freestyle; 4th, 200 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 2nd, 100 Backstroke; 5th, 200 Backstroke; 1st, 100 Butterfly; 4th, 200 Butterfly; Joshua Lamm, 2nd, 200 Butterfly.
13-14 — Jack Bull, 2nd, 50 Freestyle; 4th, 200 Freestyle; Ryan Cosgrove, 4th, 100 Freestyle; 4th, 500 Freestyle; Jonathan Grover, 3rd, 500 Freestyle; 7th, 200 Breaststroke; 7th, 200 Individual Medley; Maxwell Johnson, 5th, 200 Freestyle; 5th, 200 Breaststroke.
15 & Over — Hayden Davies, 2nd, 200 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Backstroke; 6th, 100 Butterfly.
