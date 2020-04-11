Facing some of the nation’s top youth wrestlers is no easy task, but that’s just fine with Maryland School for the Deaf fifth grader Paul Fitzpatrick IV.
“I have lost several times but noticed my improvements over the years,” he wrote in an email.
Others have also surely noticed.
This year, the 11-year-old Fitzpatrick has won the Maryland state folk style 12U 70-pound title and the Mid-Maryland Wrestling League championship 11U 70-pound title. He also placed second in the MDWAY state championship 11U 70-pound class.
The state title was particularly gratifying for Fitzpatrick, who was the only deaf wrestler among 16 in his weight class and the only one to win a state title at the tournament.
“I felt so accomplished,” he wrote.
He hopes to keep winning state titles. But Fitzpatrick has even bigger goals in mind. He wants to wrestle for a Division I program like Penn State, and he wants to be a Deaf USA Olympian in freestyle.
Inspired to try the sport at the age of 5 by his older cousin, Aloysius Fitzpatrick, Paul Fitzpatrick took to wrestling right away.
Even back then, his ability to be a technical wrestler was noticed by his father, Paul Fitzpatrick III, who is the head coach of MSD’s kindergarten-to-eighth grade wrestling program.
An arm bar is often Fitzpatrick’s weapon of choice.
“In the state match, he used maybe more than 50% of his time using tilt and arm bar technique, dominating the top position,” the elder Fitzpatrick wrote in an email. “If he’s in the bottom position, he will be persistent to get escapes or reversal points.”
But the young wrestler has shown an ability to broaden his repertoire.
“PIV will try other new techniques but will train first before applying them in a match,” wrote Fitzpatrick III, referring to his son by his nickname. “He’s very conservative when it comes to techniques. He’s smart and wise when using specific techniques for a specific opponent or the match itself.”
Aside from technique, Fitzpatrick is equipped with strength, quickness and a strong mental outlook when he hits the mat.
After training with a local club, the Predators, and the Maryland Maniacs, Fitzpatrick headed to the wrestling hotbed of Pennsylvania, where he partnered with some state champs to learn the technique and mental skills that could help him become an elite wrestler. He works there with Chris Ramos, who runs the American Dream Wrestling Club.
By 2017, Fitzpatrick began turning in performances at tournaments that allowed him to earn All-American status, something he’s done numerous times over the past three years in freestyle, folkstyle and greco wrestling.
These days, Fitzpatrick rarely appears to get fired up during bouts, not like he did when younger.
“He’s more calm and focused when going to each match, more humble and with composure,” Fitzpatrick III wrote. “But when winning the most important match of his life, he will fire up afterwards.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown, Fitzpatrick has been forced to keep in or near his home. He runs laps outside and does various wrestling drills. He also watches segments online that are hosted by wrestling coaches, who share links to help wrestlers keep up with their training. While Fitzpatrick finds such tips useful, the medium has limitations because, since he is deaf and the videos use spoken language, he must keep his eyes on their body language. Still, he’s able to learn.
“Sometimes, the live online does not work for me, so I just focus on training by doing fundamental skills that I already know and keep working on it until everything clears up,” he said.
“Wrestling, what tough kids do during basketball season.” Plagiarized from a “T” shirt seen at a youth wrestling tournament. Great sport.
