Some friends and family gathered in Baker Park on Tuesday to celebrate someone they lost a year ago and play a sport she enjoyed — bocce.
The group dedicated a bench and tree to Betsey Gibson, who died on June 22, 2021, a day after her 76th birthday. The bench and tree were placed near the newly constructed bocce courts.
Friends and family hosted a potluck meal along with the dedication.
Gibson and her friends Susan Chapman and Michael McCrossin were born in June, July and August, respectively. They took an annual trip together with other friends to celebrate their birthdays.
Chapman, McCrossin, Gibson and other friends would gather at the William R. Talley Recreation Center to exercise.
Arlene Smith, who met Gibson in 2012, said she was the only one willing to attend a pennyfarthing race with her, referring to high-wheeled bicycles.
The group loved to play bocce together. On Sunday nights, while a concert series was happening in the bandshell, the friends would gather in Baker Park.
Starting in 2018, they played on the grass fields, behind two trees to the left side of the bell tower. They loved to play on the bocce string court.
“It wasn't necessarily that we love the game, but it was fun, just being together,” McCrossin said.
Even though he has played on the new paved courts a couple of times, he is still getting used to them, McCrossin said. The official courts don’t have the same bumps and friction that the grass does, he said.
The bumps and lumps in the grass were part of why Judy Briley proposed bocce courts to the city. A group she gathered to play in 2014 quickly noticed that on park land, well-aimed balls went in the wrong direction.
In January 2015, Briley talked to the city. The process to get bocce courts was a long one.
Briley first created a steering committee to help manage and organize construction.
The committee connected with Friends of Baker Park, an organization "continually working toward a sustainable park environment through preservation, restoration, use, and maintenance,” according to its website.
Michael Paskowsky, a part of the organization, said it was happy to help Briley and the committee work toward bocce courts.
“The board of directors approved a $5,000 grant as seed money for the project,” he said.
The organization continued to help raise money for construction supplies, which required around $125,000, according to Briley. Friends of Baker Park helped organize wine-tasting events and set up donations to buy benches and the pavilion that sits by the bocce courts.
One bench now honors Gibson. Her friends wanted a place to visit and remember her.
It took about $3,500 to purchase, according to Chapman. Extra money from a fundraiser paid for a tree behind it.
After the money for materials was raised in 2019, the city provided workers to construct the bocce courts.
Unfortunately, right before a scheduled groundbreaking ceremony, everything shut down because of the pandemic, Briley said.
The steering committee evolved into Frederick Bocce, and had to wait until September 2021 for construction to begin.
Frederick Bocce did the designs. It consulted experts around the world about how to make the best courts, according to Briley.
Frederick Bocce hosts competitive bocce on Wednesday evenings and casual bocce on Sundays. About 100 people attend each week, Briley said.
Anyone can use the courts. The Talley recreation center has four sets of bocce balls that can be used without a fee. The courts can also be rented for priority access, games or parties.
One big focus was accessibility. The court has an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp. Gates provide wheelchair access onto each court.
The four courts have sliders to help with scoring.
Paskowsky wants the courts to be accessible to all. He said Briley has talked with the Special Olympics and hopes to have Frederick County Public Schools' Unified Bocce Team play there.
“It’s really a very camaraderie, kind of communal thing where people come together,” Paskowsky said.
