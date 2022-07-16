The day before winning the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race, Per Olaf Kippel wasn’t even sure he was going to be able to compete. He had recently been in an accident, and his knee wasn’t in great shape.
Saturday was Kippel's third time competing in — and winning — the event, which had been on hiatus following the 2018 race. After winning the race, he went to Brewer’s Alley to fill an ice bag. He set it on his knee and said he hoped that taking part in the competition had not been a bad decision.
Kippel finished the race with nearly a block between himself and his next closest opponent, having ridden 8.8 miles on a bike he borrowed from fellow racer and Frederick resident Eric Cameron. The course consisted of a four block, .4 mile loop. The course started on North Market Street in front of Brewer's Alley, and then made turns on West 2nd Street, Record Street and then West Church Street, before looping back onto Market.
This year, the event featured 40 participants, who competed in one of two qualifying heats. 19 would go onto to the final round.
The sidewalks along the course were lined with spectators who cheered and rang bells to encourage the racers. Even as rain began to fall at the end of the second qualifying heat, many spectators pulled out umbrellas and settled further into their chairs or sought shelter in downtown businesses until the storm passed.
Eric Rhodes, who founded the event and runs it with his wife Jeanne Rhodes, said more than 5,000 spectators attended the event, much more than they were expecting. The fact that they came back after the downpour was even more shocking, he said.
Rhodes thought the rain would have driven many away, but the timing, he said, was perfect. People were able to get lunch during the delay and then crowd along the barriers to watch the final race.
During the extended intermission, once the rain had stopped, event volunteers went inside restaurants and stores, asking for brooms and squeegees to help clear puddles of water from the middle of the street.
Eric Rhodes gathered the racers around 2 p.m., when the final race was meant to start. He asked and discussed what they all wanted to do, and what the safest option would be for the racers and the spectators.
"We didn't put emphasis on the course record, we didn't want people to ride crazy," he said.
The racers and organizers decided to wait for the road to dry a little more, and then try to race. They also came to an agreement; there would be no passing attempts on corners, where the road surface can change and there can be water gathering.
Anyone who tried would be pulled out of the race, Eric Rhodes said.
Kippel, who lives in Sweden, was planning to compete in the race with his 16-year-old daughter Ines Kippel. However, her passport did not come through in time for her to compete. He has told his daughter so much about Frederick, he said she wants to do a year of college in the area, he said.
“I love Frederick, I love the people, I’ve talked so much about the city,” Kippel said.
He arrived in the city for the race on Thursday and went downtown with other racers on Friday. During the outing, he came upon chalk drawings on a sidewalk welcoming the racers and wished them luck. He and Fidel Irizarry, who traveled from Puerto Rico for the event, drew their flags beside the message and wrote their thanks to the creators.
The community around high wheel racing in Frederick is unlike anything he has experienced Kippel said. He said he feels like a celebrity when he comes to town.
Usually, he feels tired after races, but not this one. Even with his injured knee, Kippel said he felt like he could do anything after Saturday’s race.
“So much positive energy, which is pure inspiration... I feel like I can do whatever,” he said.
Jeanne Rhodes said that the energy and vibe in Frederick is unique. They once had Tour de France winner Greg LeMond came to the event. He said that the energy in Frederick gets racers hyped up and energized, according to Jeanne.
The high-wheel enthusiasm in the city is growing, and the community “embraces” the event, she said.
“We see glimpses of high wheel culture emanating throughout all the stores selling merchandise,” Jeanne said.
The event partnered with the North Market Pop Up Shop to sell a variety of merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts and cowbells. The cowbells rang up a storm as the racers rounded each corner, accompanied by screams and cheers like "Come on Kippel!" Eric Rhodes said the pop up shop ended up selling out of merchandise, and that he wants to see people around town wearing the shirts.
The Rhodes couple emcee'd and commentated during the event, engaging and supporting each rider as they passed by Brewer's Alley. Everyone was recognized and cheered on, from Jean Weddles with her puffy white sleeves flapping in the wind to Rodney Brenneman, who competed in the race for the first time.
Each year they hold the race, the Rhodes couple see more and more people becoming interested in attending and participating, she said.
Sheryl Kennedy, who was the top female competitor, said she knows almost everybody who participated.
She started riding high wheel bikes in 2012 after making a deal with Eric Rhodes. If he put together a high-wheel race, she would enter. Kennedy didn’t expect he would actually follow through.
“Then he did it, so I started riding about a month before the first race,” she said.
Kennedy said she has had no regrets about the decision. Riding the bikes is a lot of fun, she said, and she loves the people she has met through it.
One of those people is Cameron, who only got back on his bike last weekend after a high wheel accident in early June. After rain soaked the downtown streets, Cameron said he was hesitant to push himself too hard on the slick roads.
“I may slide to the side and let the guys that got the hardcore experience, let them roll,” he said.
“It’s all about the camaraderie that you have... I’ve never met a bicyclist that I didn’t like,” Cameron said.
Before Kippel accepted his handmade trophy during the awards presentation, he raced over to his bag and pulled out a pride flag, wrapping it around his neck and displaying it to the cheering crowd as he held his award triumphantly.
“In Frederick, more or less everyone is a friend. In Frederick, I perform better,” he said.
