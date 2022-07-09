Kevin Sayers walked down the gravelly path from a park pavilion, a ladder in one hand and a megaphone in the other. He put the ladder down, a camera over his shoulder, and faced the crowd of runners.
They watched intently as Sayers briefly told them what was going to happen in the next few minutes, as they started off on a 50-kilometer trail run.
Then, without preamble, he sent the runners on their way.
Some took off at a near sprint, leading the pack as they ran around the parking lot, then onto the Catoctin blue trail. Others moved at a jog, heading into the forest at a steady pace.
In the misty, rainy weather on Saturday morning, before the racers took off, men and women wearing orange vests stood at the entrance to the Manor Area campground. They directed cars as they arrived, telling people where to prepare for the Catoctin 50K. A 25K version was held, too.
At a pavilion farther in the park, volunteers passed out bibs, food and water, making sure racers had everything they needed. Sayers stood in the middle of the action, organizing and preparing for the next eight hours.
He had high hopes for the race going in.
“We’re gonna have a course record this year. There's no question,” he said.
During the announcements, he highlighted the contributions and his appreciation for all of the volunteers involved. Directing cars, working aid stations, and everything in between wouldn’t be possible without them, he said.
The weather was better than usual, he told the runners. There was no sun beating down and, when the race began, no rain to get in the way and make things harder, Sayers said.
Aid station volunteer Joe Hall agreed, saying there’s a tradeoff. Some people will be more comfortable and cooler in the rain, but rocks will be more slippery and the trail could be much muddier.
Just a few minutes after the runners took off, volunteer Bill Susa was back at the entrance to the campsite, waiting for buses to arrive. They would take the “Half Cat” runners, those running the 25K version of the race, to the starting point at High Knob. Those running 50K go to High Knob and back.
Susa is also a race director and said reliable volunteers are important for a race.
Sayers and Susa, like many volunteers, are ultra-runners. Some suffered injuries. Others, like Eric Eller, said they enjoy volunteering more than running.
Eller helped at the aid station at Hamburg Road, passing out water, sandwiches, cookies, and other food and drinks.
“I’ve run the race and it’s a lot more fun supporting all the runners than doing it,” he said.
Aid stations provide food and water for runners, as well as positivity and encouragement.
Sayers said the Catoctin run is not for the faint of heart. People need to take care of themselves to finish the race, he said.
If they can’t finish, they should get to an aid station and stop. Then, they either have to get back themselves or ask for a ride to the finish line.
Aid station workers don’t let people stop easily. Part of their job, according to Hall, is to continue motivating racers and provide emotional support.
“You’re out here to keep these people motivated. You don’t want to give into them and say, ‘Yeah, stop.' You keep pushing them,” he said.
Hall was at High Knob, the turnaround for the 50K race. Rain started pouring in earnest, and the fog was thick.
Volunteers eagerly waited for the front runners, a trio who started the race together.
Some volunteers cut fruit. Others chatted with family members supporting runners.
As the first runner came through, a cheer went up through the crowd. Hands reached out to help him refill his water bottles.
Each runner who came was met with the same enthusiasm and encouragement. Volunteers focused on feeding, hydrating, and motivating.
Hamburg Road aid station captain Randy Ward said Sayers' consistency and passion for the race keeps it alive.
“A lot of races die off because they don’t have enough volunteers to help. They don’t get enough support. ... Everyone, if they can’t run anymore, get out here and help,” Ward said.
There was no record set this year, though. Patrick Blair came across the finish line first with a time of 4:45:20.
The course record of 4:38:59 was set by Serge Arbona in 2004. Arbona competed for the 18th time this year.
The first woman finisher was Erin Kelman, at 5:42:25.
Jicheng Liu won the 25K Half Cat in 2:44:12. The first female 25K finisher was Jennifer Mullen, at 2:49:52.
About 80% of the 50K runners finished.
Sayers said there will be minor changes for next year. The process goes pretty well after 20 years of running the race.
"The biggest change will be we'll buy more sodas next year," Sayers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.