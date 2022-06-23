On Sunday evenings, Anna Eyler is at the pool, but her purpose there is beyond just swimming. On those evenings in Frederick County, she works with people of all ages with intellectual disabilities, training them to compete in the Special Olympics.
Eyler, born and raised in Woodsboro, first joined the organization in 2013, when she was in high school. Her dad’s coworker, former head coach Bob Long, mentioned the need for volunteers for the Frederick team, Eyler said.
“After that first season, there was no pressure to come back at all, but I absolutely fell in love with it,” she said.
Eyler had been a competitive swimmer for a long time, and has participated in a travel club team.
She spent her first three years with Special Olympics as a volunteer unified partner while she was in high school. Eyler swam one of four legs in swimming relays and would work with athletes as a coach and a fellow swimmer.
In 2016, she took on the assistant coach role for the team and began to plan practices and do community outreach, as she kept working with the swimmers. Two years later, she became the head coach.
Each year, the season begins by figuring out what each athlete enjoys and does well. Her work requires never making assumptions and a lot of communication with athletes, she said.
Getting to see athletes grow personally and as swimmers is “a wonderful experience,” Eyler said.
The team attended the Maryland Special Olympics this past weekend. Team members had to swim two qualifier races to get racing times to match them well at the state level.
A large part of the organization is to make athletes feel included, so there is no other requirement to compete at the state level, Eyler said.
The competition is similar to the Olympics. Athletes are divided by gender, race time, and age. There are races in four different strokes (freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke), relay races and skill events.
In May, she got to branch out from coaching her team. Eyler was named an assistant coach for the Maryland swim team that went to the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.
“It was more than I ever dreamed it could be,” she said.
The journey to Orlando had challenges. The team and the coaches met for the first time and had all of their team bonding on Zoom. They had only one in-person practice before going to Florida, Eyler said.
Usually, coaches and athletes have something akin to training camp. People can meet each other, work on skills, and decide what events to swim in person.
Rather than getting a feel themselves, the team coaches had to contact the county coaches and ask what each athlete might enjoy doing in Orlando.
“This year, we had to be flexible in that sense, and really just going by word of mouth and our interactions that one practice,” Eyler explained.
Going to Orlando and being with the athletes was meaningful to her. Between competitions in Florida, the team went to Disney World, which Eyler said was a “really fun experience to share with them.”
The best part, however, was not rides or the sun. It was seeing unconditional smiles and joy on the team’s faces. No matter how they performed, no matter what awards they won, and no matter what time they swam, they were “beaming with joy” to be there, Eyler said.
“Even the athletes understand how much of an honor it is to be selected to go to the USA Games,” she added.
