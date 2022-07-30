Ally Faller held her mother’s hand on the sidelines of the pool in Urbana on Saturday. Ally, 4, cheered for her 10-year-old brother Clark Faller while he swam in the 25-meter butterfly race.
A white Holly Hills Hurricanes bow held her hair back from her face, and a gray team shirt dwarfed her small body.
Clark was competing in the Frederick Summer Swim League (FSSL) All-Star Meet at the Villages of Urbana, in which 297 swimmers raced, according to organizer Robin Dove.
This was the first time the event has happened since 2019. Dove said it was important to hold the event again.
“This is an opportunity for the kids who wouldn’t ordinarily see each other in the summer to continue that relationship,” Dove said.
FSSL has 15 teams from across the county, divided into four leagues. During the regular season, racers mostly compete against other teams in their league, Dove said.
Swimmers had to complete an event within a certain time during the regular season to qualify as an all-star.
Of nearly 400 swimmers who qualified for at least one event at the meet, about three-quarters of them raced on Saturday.
Faller’s four children — Ally, Clark, 13-year-old Peyton and 11-year-old Trent — are all part of their swim team. The family has been with the Hurricanes for years, Faller said.
This year was the first time any of Faller's kids went to the all-star meet. Trent and Clark both qualified. Trent swam in one race and Clark competed in four.
Dove is also a board member on the Villages of Urbana Seahawks swim team, which hosted the event. Her son, Dakota Dove, qualified for the all-star meet.
The team had four months to organize the all-star meet. Usually, the host team has a year to organize, according to Dove.
Dove, who works in event planning, decided to take charge.
Frederick Summer Swim League connects families and fosters relationships between coaches and swimmers, Dove said.
“The coaches love the kids. The kids love the coaches,” she said.
Some of the team’s coaches are former team members and have been in the community for a long time.
Assistant Swim Coach Andres Silva started swimming with the team in 2005 and became a coach in 2017, according to the team’s website.
Ulrich Speicher of the Hood Hammerheads team was excited to be in a relay race and work with Matteo Torres, one of his coaches, according to his father, Robbie Speicher.
“They all love Coach Matteo. He kept telling Ulrich that he was swimming fast and he was good and really encouraged him,” Speicher said.
Speicher’s three children are all part of the team. His two oldest children — 11-year-old Yemima and 9-year-old Ulrich — qualified for the all-star competition.
Yemima began swimming competitively about 10 months ago with Monocacy Aquatic Club. At first, the loud start noise startled her, she said.
Her coaches helped her improve. Over time, she built up stamina and perfected her technique.
Her family was excited when Yemima, who swims with 11- and 12-year-olds, qualified.
Her 6-year-old brother Walter didn’t qualify for the all-star meet this year. It was his first year on the team.
He quickly moved from the pre-team, which is instructional, without competing, to being a competing member.
During Saturday’s meet, Walter and his friend Dominic D'Agostino hung out together while their siblings swam.
Dominic refused to get in the water when he started on the team, according to his mother, Jenny D'Agostino.
After his coaches made swimming fun, Dominic said, his favorite part is going underwater.
“I feel like they get a lot of improvement in one year,” Eva D'Agostino, Dominic’s sister, said.
Walter's and Dominic's families have gotten close through swimming.
Speicher said that during the summer, the kids are “shuffling back and forth between houses” during the week.
“It's really a lot more community and closeness than with some team sports," Speicher said. "You would think a team sport would have more of that camaraderie, but it just seems like you get it more in swimming.”
For Saturday's event, Ally, who was on the Hurricanes, was given the position of “assistant to the assistant coach,” a title she wore proudly on her name tag.
“Our coaches are amazing. They’re a really good team. … They’re amazing with the kids,” Taylor Faller, Ally and Clark’s mother, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.