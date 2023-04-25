Baker Park Tennis Court
Buy Now

The Baker Park tennis courts at College Avenue and West Second Street will be used in May for high school tennis championships.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

High school tennis championships will cause some tennis courts and other facilities in Frederick's Baker Park to be unavailable to the public at the end of May.

All courts at West 2nd Street and Fleming Avenue will be reserved from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 25 through 27, as well as a rain date of May 29, according to a city press release.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription