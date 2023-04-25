High school tennis championships will cause some tennis courts and other facilities in Frederick's Baker Park to be unavailable to the public at the end of May.
All courts at West 2nd Street and Fleming Avenue will be reserved from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 25 through 27, as well as a rain date of May 29, according to a city press release.
Exterior restrooms at the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool, along with an area in Baker Park behind the pool, and the Fleming Avenue multipurpose fields will also be unavailable.
The MPSSAA state tennis championships will be held in Frederick from May 25 to 27.
State tennis championships were previously held at the University of Maryland at College Park, then, most recently, at the Wilde Lake Tennis Club in Columbia.
This year, they'll be split between three sets of courts in Frederick. Frederick High School has six courts, while Baker Park has sets of five (West Second Street) and six (Fleming Avenue) courts.
