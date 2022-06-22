Name: Josh Bokee
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Frederick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer:
Executive Director & Founder, Connect for Broadband (a nonprofit dedicated towards helping to close the digital divide)
Previously, 15 years in the technology-communications private sector and before that 4 years as a policy analyst in the public sector.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions):
Alderman (city council), City of Frederick 2013-2017
Campaign information:
• email: admin@JoshBokee.org
• website: www.JoshBokee.org
• Facebook: Josh Bokee
• Twitter: @jbokee1776
• Instagram: JoshBokee
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
Opportunities we are missing add up; I am ready to take action. As Delegate, I will be a fearless champion for Frederick and a problem solver for our neighborhoods. My experience as a municipal legislator provided me with experience to step forward and I have ideas to convene stakeholders to do more and be an effective advocate who relentlessly works to return state resources for our needs. I want to work for a better Frederick.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Funding critical needs - we aren’t receiving our fair share of resources and funding from the state and Frederick is the fastest growing county in Maryland. We desperately need funding for school construction and support staff such as behavioral health specialists. Seniors are increasingly being priced out of affordably living here - incentives can help offset livability costs for this growing vulnerable population. Capacity and safety upgrades for US 15/I-270, regular MARC train service and funding for climate resilience projects are regional basic needs. I will prioritize appropriations advocacy, invite leadership for tours, and constantly voice these needs.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
My combination of public, private and elected experience has prepared me to be an effective advocate for us in Annapolis. As a parent of a blended family of five and prior Democratic member of the City of Frederick's Board of Aldermen, I am fortunate to have already achieved successes working with others to meet community challenges. I’ve testified, written, and passed legislation. I’ve managed constituent cases and I also understand the importance of consistent high level service; I can lead immediately. I am a problem solver who brings people together for positive change - I have a record of effective action.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would have done differently? (100 words max)
I believe your Delegates need to do more in Frederick to convene elected leaders from all levels of government here at home. For example, we need increased funding for safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, Transit, and motorists. In order to realize traffic calming we will need solutions from all levels of government. I would like to creatively work with my colleagues at all levels of government to prioritize and take action. These safety improvements will benefit us all and move us toward our vision for our community - improved walkability/bikeability, reductions in carbon emissions, and a more equitable transportation network.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
The ongoing need for affordable prescription drugs is urgent - these life-saving medicines are not optional. For residents who are on fixed incomes, caregivers, and those navigating a complex and broken healthcare system are faced with unconscionable decision-making. We need to work with the state department of aging to be more effective in establishing local healthcare navigators who are ready resources for families in need; and ensure that the state effectively advocates for lower prescription drug costs. Access to dental and vision care is often not highlighted as an emergent need but must also be addressed - again, these services aren’t optional.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Gun violence is the most pressing state safety issue. According to the advocacy organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, Maryland still only ranks #7 in gun violence safety - we need to lead the nation and build on the gun violence prevention measures that currently exist. I will support legislative recommendations of Everytown and Frederick’s Moms Demand Action so that our schools and neighborhoods are safe here in Frederick and across Maryland. I will also serve to connect constituent groups to these advocacy organizations to magnify our advocacy power.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
The State recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act which lays the roadmap for our actions ahead; we also have a local roadmap from Frederick’s Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup. Effective implementation and bringing back funding for environmental projects such as stormwater management are our next steps. We should leverage the work of our County and City government, work together, and advance projects. Maryland can also expand funding for zero and low interest loans for home weatherization projects that are practical for homeowners to have access to - helping both the environment and saving on monthly energy costs at the same time.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Frederick’s US 15 and Frederick’s portion of I-270 do not currently have construction funding programmed at the state. As Delegate in District 3, I will be relentless in first advocating for these improvements because the volume is dangerous and the roads are over capacity. Improvements, however, will undoubtedly include access to alternative options for moving commuters. MARC train service that runs on a realistic and practical schedule and funding that can be applied for Sunday bus service (which doesn’t exist in Frederick County today). We need to upgrade for safety and smartly plan for the transportation network we know we need.
