The name alone is enough to send shudders through a community: “forever chemicals.”
The feeling gets worse when we learn they are leaching into well waters of communities across Maryland, including several in Frederick County, challenging local officials and residents, as well.
A big part of the challenge is the fact that advice on the issue has been changing, and not in ways that make it clear what communities should do.
PFOA and PFOS, short for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, are part of a broader chemical group known as PFAS, short for “per- and polyfluorinated substances.”
The Environmental Protection Agency says: “PFAS are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time.”
“Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment,” the EPA says, “many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.”
One study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that PFAS compounds were in the blood of 97% of Americans.
They are in water, air, fish and soil and “exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals,” the EPA says.
For decades, PFAS have been used in cleaning products, water-resistant fabrics, nonstick cookware and stain-resistant coatings, as well as firefighting foam.
PFAS pose an array of health threats, especially in high concentrations. Risks include a weakened immune system, developmental effects in fetuses or breastfed children and an increased likelihood of developing some cancers, according to the CDC.
This is where things get complicated. In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered the amount of combined PFOA and PFOS concentrations that it believes can affect health over a lifetime of exposure, from 70 parts per trillion (ppt) down to just .024 ppt, a figure so low it cannot be accurately measured.
Water systems are not required to meet the old or new threshold as a matter of law. The levels are used to create guidelines, not mandates.
But responsible local leaders do not want to endanger residents.
Wells serving some Frederick County towns have now been found to exceed federal guidelines. More worrisome, tests at some wells show increasing levels of the chemicals.
The town of Myersville stopped using one well recently after a third round of testing revealed elevated levels of the chemicals. The tests have shown a steady increase in its concentrations of the chemicals since they were first detected in December 2020.
That increase has puzzled state officials, who say these spikes are not common. Maryland has conducted hundreds of tests across the state in recent years. The reason for the increase remains unclear.
Other county municipalities that have their own water systems have also tested for elevated levels of PFAS, including Thurmont and Mount Airy. Mount Airy took two wells offline. Thurmont kept its wells online.
The differing reactions reflect the uncertainty that officials face as they try to respond, as well as the reality that local water systems usually don’t have enough excess capacity to shut down wells and continue to serve all of their customers.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County’s health officer, has said the study of the risks is still in its early stages. She said the prevalence of PFAS in humans makes it difficult to identify clear correlations between the compounds and health outcomes.
“I can’t emphasize enough that we don’t know that much yet,” Brookmyer said.
It is difficult enough to know how to react when scientists are still trying to properly assess the risk of these chemicals and trying to establish the safe threshold in water.
Add in the inexplicable spikes in recent tests and it becomes clear that local officials will not have a clear course of action.
This fast-evolving problem demands a strategy on the state level, at a minimum, and possibly at the federal level. The kind of expertise needed to address these issues is beyond most small local water departments.
The state and federal government must help local officials find the best way forward, and they must provide the resources that will be needed.
One good sign is that Maryland is getting about $19 million in federal funding to help municipalities test or reduce levels of PFAS in their water supply.
