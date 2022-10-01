More than 300 people participated in a Moving Beyond High School Historically Black College and University Fair on Sept. 17 at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center.
The event was held by Moving Us Forward Inc. and its founder and president, Kimberly Scott.
A majority of the students and parents who attended were from Frederick County schools. They talked to representatives from Bowie State, Cheyney State, Delaware State, Lincoln University (Pennsylvania), Morgan State, Morris Brown College, Spelman College, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State and West Virginia State.
Workshops included: College Financial Aid 101, Paying for College Maryland Financial Aid, and College Preparedness.
Keynote speaker Josh Pleasant, owner of Coached by Plez, inspired students to believe in themselves and their ability to achieve their goals.
One highlight was Maya Khorshed, a Thomas Johnson High School senior, receiving admission and a scholarship from West Virginia State University.
For more information on Moving Us Forward, visit movingusforwardinc.com.
