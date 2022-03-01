Last week was National FFA Week, and I see where the country will also celebrate National Ag Week March 20-26 (with National Ag Day being on March 22). As a 2008 graduate of Leadership Frederick, I can tell you that one of my favorite content days during that program was Agriculture Day.
Our class, like each group every year, had the opportunity to tour local farms, hear directly from our county’s farmers, and learn about the economic impact our local farms have on the community, state and country.
My wife and I have always tried to support our local farms by purchasing products directly from the producer at farmers markets, farm stands or directly on the farm. The only thing we haven’t done yet is partake in a CSA, or community supported agriculture, which we keep dragging our feet on. We also enjoy the annual farm tour and barnstormers tour that allow us to get out and visit new farms we may not know.
There has always been a part of me that has an affinity to farms because along the Ohio River in western West Virginia sits the Butcher Family Farm. Now I have never tilled the soil there but do have fond memories of visiting it growing up when visiting my grandparents. My uncle, aunt and cousins have been caretakers of that land, known far and wide for its pumpkins, gourds and other crops.
There’s plenty of reasons to celebrate agriculture in Frederick County. There are 1,308 farms in the county, with over 181,000 farm acres. Those figures make us No. 1 in the state in both categories. We also have more organic farms, dairy farms and turkey farms. Frederick County is home to the largest winery, as well as the first farm brewery, cidery and meadery. So we should be proud of the Frederick County Wine Trail and burgeoning brewery and distillery scene
But not everything is rosy. According to 2020 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maryland farmland is the sixth-most expensive in the country, valuing it at an average of more than $8,000 per acre. In addition, essentially three out of every four farms in Frederick County have annual sales less than $50,000.
So I am delighted at the steps County Executive Jan Gardner and the Frederick County Council have taken in recent years to support our farmers. Last year, the Agricultural Innovation Grant program was created to improve the economic viability of the industry. Those funds have already led to the creation of new on-farm markets, ice cream trucks, saw mills, an apple dessert trailer, a hog nursery barn, a hops pelletizer, a cut-your-own Christmas tree operation, and so much more. I mention this because the next application round opens today, and I can’t wait to see what comes out of those grants.
Frederick County government also created the Rural Historic Preservation Grant to support individual land owners and nonprofits that want or need to restore or rehabilitate historically significant houses, barns and sites in rural areas. In addition, local officials have considered the possibility of creating an agricultural center that would have a shared kitchen for potential food processing or production. And if that isn’t enough, the council has also recently taken up a proposal that would allow farmers to build a stand to sell their products with less bureaucratic red tape.
Therefore, there is reason to celebrate, and there is always more we can do to support our farmers. Think about this: The average farmer in the U.S. feeds about 155 people today, whereas a farmer just fed 26 people in 1960.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, amateur photographer and event planner. He lives vicariously through a family farm operated by relatives in West Virginia because he has never forgotten that he once killed a cactus.
