Up until somewhat recently, holiday movies were in a mostly unimpeached genre of their own. You know which ones I’m talking about. Their soundtracks are punctuated with bells of both the hand and jingle varieties, they’re typically wrapped up — much like a present at the foot of the tree — with a clean little bow and no loose strings, and about the harshest language they could possibly feature would be Charlie Brown exclaiming, “Rats!”
A number of those traditional yuletide flicks are of undeniable quality and have withstood the test of time, carried down between generations thanks to network TV and streaming services. But deserving equal praise are the more recent films that take a winter wonderland setting or your typical, Jolly-Saint-Nick sensibilities and turn them on their heads, injecting the season with kookiness, irreverence, sexiness or even a few bullet holes. Any fan of any genre, even horror, can sit down for a seemingly tailor-made holiday movie, though you won’t find anything as dismal as “Black Christmas” or “Krampus” on my wish list — I prefer my wassail more sweet than spicy, if you catch my drift.
Here are my 10 favorite holiday movies that you can enjoy with the whole family … well, for the most part.
10. “Love Actually” (2003)
"Spirit" is a word thrown around a lot this time of year, yet not quite all holiday films quite have what it takes to embody it. But if there's any modern filmmaker who can be described as spirited, though often to a fault, it's Richard Curtis. "Love Actually" is stuffed to the brim with cheese and, though often touted as a "chick flick," largely plays out as a series of ludicrous, snow-dusted male fantasies. Still, it's the little moments of pure joy — e.g., Hugh Grant dancing around his house like nobody's watching — that make it as watchable, or at the very least tolerable, as it is.
9. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (1966)
I don't want to get too carried away with analyzing what is ostensibly children's entertainment, but this classic take on what is perhaps Dr. Seuss's most-adapted work does everything a good Christmas TV special should. It tickles the eyes with funny visuals that keep the kids giggling and gives us an impossibly catchy theme song sung by Thurl Ravenscroft of Tony the Tiger Fame — now you'll never un-hear it — but its greatest achievement is that it captures the triply-oversized heart of the holiday itself. The story of the Grinch is a tale of redemption and the idea that, now matter how hard-hearted, anyone can change, something easily and quickly forgotten in an increasingly polarized world.
8. “Trading Places” (1983)
Two "Saturday Night Live" legends (Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd) forced to essentially swap roles with one another? At Christmastime, no less? Talk about a gift. In collaboration with equally storied director John Landis ("Animal House," "The Blues Brothers"), the on-screen pair take what starts as a tale of malfeasance and stolen identity and turn it into a laugh-a-minute romp of sweet revenge.
7. “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” (1999)
Who knew a Disney direct-to-video anthology movie would be so worth coming back to year after year? "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas" spends about 20 minutes each with Mickey, Donald and Goofy as they and their families navigate personal issues that can complicate the holiday season, from defiant kids and belief in Santa Claus to scraping together the cash to buy that special someone a special something. As a relic of the late-VHS era that got limited play on the Disney Channel in the '00s, it won't be surprising if this little gem gets lost to time in the next few years, if it hasn't already. Thankfully it's still available to stream online for only a few bucks, so if you want to keep the kids occupied for an hour and enjoy the warm nostalgia of Mickey-and-Minnie cartoons, you know my recommendation.
6. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
This film and my number-five pick are all but joined at the hip: They share a credited screenwriter and a slapstick, laugh-at-my-pain sensibility. "Christmas Vacation" just barely falls short as the inferior film, mostly for its episodic, relatively incoherent nature as a capital-S Story, among other reasons that I'll get to in a minute. Still, hardly anyone can or ever will pull off physical comedy — both bodily and facially — like Chevy Chase, and the role of Clark Griswold arguably let him flex his chops more than any other. From his endlessly meme-able glee at the luminous glory of his Christmas lights display to his deadpan repartee with the imbecilic in-laws, Chase manages to make the movie's series-of-skits work splendidly.
5. “Home Alone” (1990)
As a writer, John Hughes has always been his strongest when penning stories with child or teen protagonists. “Home Alone” is no exception, and that’s why it just barely edged out another Hughes writing credit for this spot on the list. An ageless staple of the Christmas family movie tradition, “Home Alone” may be best known for its booby-trap-riddled, hilariously sadistic third act. But everything leading up to that famous climax aptly portrays both the glees and fears of childhood and leaves us remembering that, no matter how much they might tick you off, family is essential to the holiday season.
4. “Elf” (2003)
It’s nothing new to suggest that, outside of “Saturday Night Live,” Will Ferrell’s schtick doesn’t always work. But it’s hard to imagine anyone else filling the pointy, oversized shoes of Buddy the Elf. In about the zaniest fish-out-of-water story imaginable, Ferrell shines with his perfect mix of naivety and spirit, with a touch of arrested development. Give him a cantankerous James Caan to play off and some finely-staged visual comedy, and you’ve got a perfect, laugh-a-minute Christmas cocktail that — barring some fly-over-your-head humor — viewers young and old will never cease to adore.
3. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)
The world doesn’t screech to a halt for a “Peanuts” special as readily as it once did, but there’s a reason ABC still airs them year after year. This, the first such special, might be the most potent. Charles Schultz’s characters — though undeniably petulant and sometimes brainless — are so sympathetic and realistically flawed that they can force viewers to take a second and ignore the lights on the house and the presents under the tree, to look inward and remind themselves of the reason they celebrate. Amid the goofiness and hijinks that keep “Peanuts” fans coming back, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” offers a sense of hope, incisiveness, compassion and heart that few holiday-themed cartoons have dared to since.
2. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)
To paraphrase Phoebe Buffay in an early episode of “Friends,” who would want to watch a black-and-white movie about a family man whose various misfortunes lead him into a spiral of depression and eventual suicidality? Well, sure, that’s what “It’s a Wonderful Life” is about on its surface. But in a time of year that’s seemingly all about buying and getting gifts, Frank Capra’s seminal classic serves as a reminder that the greatest gift of all is life itself. George Bailey, played by the irreplaceable Jimmy Stewart, starts to despair that he’s lived his life giving those around him a boost while seemingly failing to be rewarded for it. But with the help of an angel-in-training (Henry Travers), he realizes that living to serve and love others is hardly a waste — in fact, it’s about the best way one can spend one's time on this earth. It’s a lesson of which anyone at any age could use some reminding.
1. “Die Hard” (1988)
Forget that it hit theaters in July of 1988. Forget that there’s not a snowflake, caroler or reindeer in sight. Forget that most of the red in the film’s color palette isn’t exactly from Santa’s suit or sleigh. If I have an opportunity to call one of the finest suspense films ever made my favorite holiday movie, then by Kris Kringle, that’s what I’ll do. Directed by legendary action auteur John McTiernan, the claustrophobic, rip-roaring tale of John McClane (Bruce Willis) fighting his way through his estranged wife’s L.A. office building on Christmas Eve is about as nail-biting, eye-opening and satisfying as cinema gets. If that doesn’t convince you, I’ll bet at least one of its many instantly memorable, profanity-laced one-liners has entered your personal lexicon without you even knowing it. If I have an excuse to pop in “Die Hard” at least once a year, you bet I’ll use it. To quote the edited-for-TV version, “Yippee-ki-yay, melon farmers.”
