Frederick Arts Council adds two local artists to its boardLocal artists Ted Robinson and Lusmerlin Lantigua have been elected to the Frederick Arts Council board of directors.
Robinson is a freelance photographer with a passion for digital photography. Robinson is the founder and owner of Monocacy River Photography, an online gallery of prints, which include many familiar and iconic images from Frederick County, as well as Washington, D.C., the battlefields of Antietam and Gettysburg, The Valley of Fire of California, Red Rock Canyon and others. Robinson is also an emergency manager at FEMA, National Preparedness Directorate, National Exercise Division.
Originally from the Dominican Republic, Lantigua is a chemical engineer and project manager at Lehigh Hanson and an artist and writer. She approaches color and line work in an intuitive fashion in multiple media (pastel, oil, acrylic, mural-installations). Commissioned work includes book covers and murals. Lantigua led the artistic direction of Black Lives Mural.
“Both of these community leaders will bring a lot of expertise to our board,” said John Bekier, FAC president. “We are very lucky to be benefiting from their expertise and enthusiasm.”
Ukrainian egg decorating classThe Adams County Arts Council will host a brown bag lunch at noon today, and participants can learn the Ukrainian art of hand-decorated eggs, as taught by Martha Tozzi.
For well over 2,000 years, people have been carrying on the custom of decorating eggs. Ukrainian eggs are created using the ancient batik method of dye and wax application called pysanky.
Tozzi has worked in pysanky for more than 40 years and has conducted numerous classes to enlighten participants on the art of Ukrainian egg decorating.
Sessions are free. To learn more or register, call 717-334-5006 or email aa@adamsarts.org.
Gaithersburg Book Festival goes virtualThroughout the entire month of May, on whatever device you prefer, you’ll be able to see presentations and panel discussions by nearly 100 authors from every genre and participate in writing workshop classes designed for children and adults.
During the first two weeks of May, the festival focuses on a variety of genres for adults, including fiction, non-fiction, mystery, science fiction and poetry. Among the featured authors are Ishmael Beah, Sandra Beasley, Maureen Corrigan, Jeanine Cummins, Cory Doctorow, Pam Fessler, Robert Jones, Jr., Dr. Michio Kaku, Jon Klassen, Carole Lindstrom, Carlos Lozada, Susan Page, Lisa Scottoline, Karen Tumulty and others.
The second half of the month will be for kids and young adults, with programming from award-winning authors and illustrators of children’s books, graphic novels and YA titles, including Tom Angleberger, Atinuke, Jerry Craft, Sharon Flake, Alan Gratz, Meena Harris, Jon Klassen, Gordon Korman, Remy Lai, David LaRochelle, Carole Lindstrom, Dave Roman, Jordan Sonnenblick, Francisco X. Stork, Deborah Wiles and Mike Wohnoutka.
Free writing workshop classes for all ages will be held via Zoom. Details and registration information will be available in early April.
Visit www.gaithersburgbookfestival.org for festival updates.
