Dragonflies darted though the air very noticeably, as Parran Collery strolled alongside Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick last August.
Their persistence provided the Calvert County artist some of the inspiration she was seeking and earned them a role in an upcoming public art project across the county.
“With my work, I enjoy paying attention to the small details,” Collery said recently.
Collery was selected last September among five finalists by five communities in Frederick County under the Main Street banner — Brunswick, Frederick, Middletown, New Market and Thurmont — to produce public art sculptures for each of the towns that will be on display for at least one year.
Each of the sculptures will be roughly 5 feet tall, 5 feet wide and 5 feet deep and composed of brightly glazed mosiac tiles. They are meant to both highlight the qualities that tie all of the towns together and make each one of them unique.
“This is a conversation that started a long time ago,” said Kara Norman, the Executive Director at Downtown Frederick Partnership. “We wanted to do something for the all of the main streets in Frederick County that gave you the impetus to go visit each one of them.”
Research and inspiration
Even before she was commissioned to produce the sculptures, Collery visited each of the five towns and immersed herself in research to learn about their history and what made them tick.
In downtown Frederick, it was the dragonflies and picturesque convergence of city life and nature along Carroll Creek that grabbed her attention. In Brunswick, it was the number of bicycles she saw traversing the small town. Middletown had its dairy farms, and there were the birds and mountainous terrain of Thurmont. In New Market, it was a sense of history and all of its brick work that defined the town for Collery.
“What I feel like I am doing as an artist is taking something you might see some of the time and bringing it to your attention in a way that makes you realize it’s there, and you could be seeing it all of the time,” she said. “That’s my goal.”
Collery said the rolling landscape of Frederick County, all of its hills and valleys, really influenced the shape of each of her five sculptures.
But prior to even getting started on the art, there was a lot of work to be done.
The project is being funded by a portion of a Frederick County hotel tax that was directed into a general fund the five Main Street communities could use for a common purpose.
Easy top choice
To get the job, Collery had to explain how her work would be produced and installed for display in each of the towns, all while staying within the realm of a budget she estimated to be around $38,500.
“It felt more like trying really hard to get into grad school or giving your thesis presentation. I spent a month getting ready,” Collery said. “You have got a shot to do your best. You have to be able to answer the questions, talk about the budget, installation and practical ability to take [the project] to fruition.”
By the time Collery’s presentation was finished, the five Main Street managers knew they had found their artist.
“For me personally, Parran was always my top artist [among the five finalists],” said Becky Axilbund, Middletown’s Main Street manager. “Her work struck me as so bright, happy and attractive for multiple generations.”
Some of the finalists proposed recreating pieces they had done for other communities.
“What I appreciated about most about Parran,” Axilbund said, “was that she proposed unique pieces that would be [produced] for each location, and speak to each individual community. In addition, she included a public participation piece of the project.”
Members of each of the five communities were encouraged to submit their own floral designs that would be incorporated into the sculptures.
Though the effort was hamstrung by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Collery said that roughly 15 percent of the overall work will be comprised of public submissions that she and her assistant will recreate on ceramic tile and use for the sculptures.
“Parran was my choice hands down,” said Vickie Grinder, Thurmont’s Economic Development Manager. “Her presentation, experience, reputation and personality made her an easy choice for me ... The community involvement that Parran included in this sculpture was a huge hit and has us thinking about doing a community art project down the road because of the overwhelming response to the tile kits and hand drawn pieces from the community.”
A natural calling
Collery, 52, grew up around art. Her mother owned a studio in Prince Frederick at the southern tip of the state.
After going away to college at the University of Vermont and later attending grad school at Rutgers University in New Jersey, she had a few “soul crushing,” 9-to-5 desk jobs before rediscovering her passion at a small tile company near Philadelphia. She spent close to five years at Peace Valley Tile in Doylestown, Pennsylvania before feeling like she was ready to step out on her own as an artist. She opened her own studio in southern Maryland in 1998.
“It wasn’t really an option to do something else,” Collery said. “It was more like, this is the thing I am good at. I know how my brain works. I am not sure I could have been a scientist or a psychologist.”
Collery is feeling some pressure at the moment. The five statues are set to be unveiled this fall, likely in September, and the coronavirus has put her behind schedule by restricting her studio time and ability to work with her assistant in-person.
She remains confident, though, that the work will get done and everyone will be happy with the end result.
“I really hope this project encourages people to visit these towns,” she said. “I also hope the towns will want to keep [these sculptures] on display for more than one year.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek.
