In the realm of returning to live shows, New Spire Arts is hosting its own concert this weekend.
Three local musicians, Gerard Gibbs, who is also the executive director of New Spire Arts; Amy Domingues and Wayne Wold are teaming for a concert featuring the music of Northern German Baroque composers whose paths converged or at least crossed in the German city of Hamburg in the first half of the 18th century. Gibbs will play the recorder, Domingue the viola da gamba and Wold the harpsichord.
The performance is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 in the New Spire Arts lobby at 15 W. Patrick St. Tickets are $15. For more details about the concert and ticket sales, visit www.newspirearts.org.
