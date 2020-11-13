Sideline 5.jpg

Bluegrass band Sideline

 Courtesy photo

The opener for Sunday’s Showtime at the Drive-In concert at the Frederick Fairgrounds has changed.

Award-winning bluegrass band Sideline will take the place of Nashville-based Hogslap String Band for the concert fundraiser featuring Bethesda’s Seldom Scene.

According to a news release, the line-up was changed because of a COVID diagnosis of a Hogslap band manner and subsequent quarantine order for the whole band.

The concert is part of the nationwide Save Our Stages fundraising initiative designed to help revive live music scenes. Ticket sales will raise money for the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Maryland Ensemble Theatre and New Spire Arts.

The concert is set for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at the fairgrounds. Tickets, which start at $150, are sold by the car, with up to four people to a vehicle. For complete details and ticketing information on the event, visit WeinbergCenter.org.

