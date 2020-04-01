In theater terms, it’s called “going dark” — that moment when the lights are switched off and the audience is thrust into total and utter darkness.
For those in the Frederick County arts and entertainment community, the term “going dark” has meant that their livelihood has also plunged into the black abyss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some say they hope to weather the storm, however long that might be, while others are finding new ways to create.
Sound of silence
Andrew Roberts’ business, Potomac Sound LLC in Monrovia, has taken a direct hit. As a sound engineer, Robert’s job is to provide sound for large events like concerts, government conferences, corporate meetings and the like.
When Gov. Larry Hogan started making the first announcements of limiting crowd sizes in early March, many of Roberts’ clients canceled.
“It wasn’t even a small decline, it was a flatline,” he said. “We lost all of our work.”
Although Roberts is prepared to make his mortgage and other bills over the next few months, he didn’t anticipant that others in his work community would be able to do that, even with the stipend that the federal government was promising.
And Roberts was also concerned that many he knows in the audio/visual/lighting community are not eligible for traditional unemployment benefits because they are self-employed.
That spurred Roberts to write a letter to his representative, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who he has supplied sound for events for in the past. Roberts called for a short-term moratorium on his bills during the pandemic.
March is typically the month when work starts to ramp up for Roberts following the slower months of January and February. By April, his business would on average have 50 to 60 events a month until the end of the year.
Roberts’ business has been open for 25 years, and through it all he has weathered issues like 9/11 and the market crash of 2008.
“So, even after the Great Recession happened and unemployment was rampant and people were losing their houses, we slowed down by 20 percent,” he said. “On this level, this is devastating right now.”
Remotely rocking
It’s been nearly a decade since recording engineer and producer Kenny Eaton opened Mystery Ton Studios in Monrovia. His works consists of recording, mastering and mixing.
Luckily for him, the pandemic hit at just the right time when he is mostly going to be focusing on mastering and mixing, which can be done remotely.
“I’m actually in the middle of a large project and I’m mixing a lot over the next few weeks,” he said. “So there’s a blessing in that I can continue to work and that it doesn’t require human contact.”
Eaton said he had in-house recordings scheduled for mid-April but decided to go ahead and reschedule them for a later date.
“My first priority is the safety and health of not only my clients but their families and those vulnerable populations or immunocompromised people that they might come into contact with,” he said.
In the meantime, Eaton is thankful he is able to work remotely.
“Hopefully, I can just continue doing that as we start to figure out how to manage this thing and start easing back until we properly know what’s the appropriate level of contact between people,” he said.
Keeping the arts alive
Andrew Lloyd Baughman has been working in theater since he was a teen, and is often seen on stages throughout the area. In 2003 the Frederick resident founded Landless Theatre Company, based out of Washington, D.C., and is director of Fine and Performing Arts at St. John’s Episcopal School in Olney.
Baughman said his school was able to go to online instruction quickly when schools were forced to close.
“I’m not in as dire a situation as some of my artist friends, but I’m really trying to create some opportunities for them to continue to work right now,” he said.
One of his projects is “Theatre for Shut-Ins,” a live stream of actors performing from home through a video conferencing program like Zoom. Baughman said Landless has accumulated a body of work over the years that the company has produced and with composers and playwrights granting permission to perform the shows, they are starting the program.
“We can actually present plays in a new digital format,” he said.
The first show is a comedy called “Blocking Fred,” which is a mash-up between the “Flintstones” and “The Walking Dead.” He said he hopes they build up to a musical.
“The greater purpose of what we’re doing is we’re trying to create some work for actors who depend on this for a living, he said.
Baughman said Landless also plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from each production to a local charity. Those who want to get involved can go to https://www.landlesstheatre.com/ to submit a resume.
Knowing that his fellow actors might need assistance searching for work, Baughman said he has started Virtual-academy.art as a referral platform to help line up professionals with students.
“As a teacher, a lot of students and parents are looking for things to do within the house,” he said. “So we think this is a great time to connect artists with students, adults or anybody who really wants to take this time and try to start working on their skills.”
And because a teacher also needs to continue teaching, Baughman has a Facebook group page, Mr. B’s Virtual Drama Classroom.
“I’m opening it to anybody who wants to join in, and the plan is to read a Shakespearean play a week, for as long as schools are shut down,” he said.
His fourth project is “Andrew Lloyd Baughman: Voice for Wellness,” which is a daily livestream of breathing techniques for lung strength and singing on his Facebook site.In theater, breathing exercises help to actors project. The American Lung Association even recommends exercises to help strengthen lungs.
Although it remains to be seen how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, Baughman has hope.
“In times of trouble, there has come some great innovations in the arts,” he said.
And, he said, he’s hoping to “find ways to keep artists employed and keep the arts alive” using new media and the internet.
Remaining optimistic
Artist Pablo Picasso once wrote that “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.”{/span}
Although long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain to be seen about, those in the local entertainment industry remain optimistic.
“I know things will eventually come back,” Roberts said. “And I know that everybody’s doing what they need to do because to ignore it would be catastrophic for our country. And I’m just hoping that when Congress and state governments make decisions about how they help people, they keep us in the equation, too.”
