Disease of a century: Records recount 1918 Spanish Flu and similarities to COVID in Frederick County

Closing schools, canceling major events and encouraging residents to keep distant.
It might sound like Frederick County today, but these actions and precautions date back much further — more than 100 years — to the age of the Spanish Flu, circa 1918.
Historic documents paint an eerily familiar picture, from the unprecedented cancelation of the annual Great Frederick Fair for the second time in its more than 50 years of existence to a citywide ban on public spitting.
As World War I wound down, the real war — the catalyst for closures, quarantines and restrictions to keep residents safe and healthy — was against the new strain of influenza that reportedly originated in military camps.
It was a historic time, and now, as response to the COVID-19 pandemic sets in, it feels like history is repeating itself.
First comes a chill
In October 2018, Chris Haugh, the community relations and historic preservation manager at Frederick’s Mount Olivet Cemetery, wrote about the Spanish Flu’s impact on Frederick County for the 100-year anniversary. Little did he know that his research would resurface a year and a half later with a new spin as the recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic takes the county by storm.
“Maybe it was great that we had the anniversary of it come up and there were a lot of articles written a year and a half ago that kind of brought this up and people were fascinated with it,” Haugh said recently of his research. “But I think that some of your most savvy folks right away when this started happening a month ago looked at probably what were they doing back then in 1918. That’s the great thing of how can we learn from history.”
According to an article published in late September 1918 in the Frederick Post, the Spanish Flu had serious — and at times deadly — symptoms likened to pneumonia and “the old time grip” (the “grippe” was an old-fashioned word for the flu).
The worst phase of the epidemic, as it was called back then, reportedly arrived in Frederick County in the fall of 1918 and stuck around in varying degrees of severity until about March 1919.
“First comes a chill,” a short write-up from Sept. 26, 1918 on “How To Tell It” reads. “Followed by fever with a temperature of from 101 to 103, with headache, reddening and running of the eyes followed by pains, aches and general prostration.”
A 2009 article in Frederick Magazine that regional freelance writer and published historic novelist James Rada Jr. wrote said a physician from the time period wrote that “‘patients rapidly developed the most vicious type of pneumonia that has ever been seen’ and later, when a blue coloration appeared in patients, ‘it is simply a struggle for air until they suffocate.’”
Haugh’s research shows that a “hot bed” of victims at Camp Meade (now Fort Meade) in Anne Arundel County probably brought the first wave of the disease to Frederick County under the radar in the spring of 1918. But it was late September’s second wave that had the most impact.
Numbers game
Rada explained that the disease had a total of three phases in Frederick County.
The first was highly contagious but not deadly and arrived in the spring, followed by the contagious and deadly phase in the fall. Then in January 1919 another less contagious version hit.
According to Haugh’s research, about 2,000 cases of Spanish Flu were reported in Frederick County with more than 200 deaths during the second phase. However he said the numbers are difficult to authenticate because the causes of death were not always recorded accurately.
“It had the same signs as pneumonia and pneumonia was a common killer so they didn’t really know how do you differentiate between this is pneumonia or this is the Spanish influenza,” Haugh explained.
Rada estimated that the number of deaths was 351 in an email last week. However he also said it was difficult to know for sure.
“For one thing, flu was not a reportable disease in 1918 (it became so after the pandemic), so overworked doctors might not list a cause of death, but another source might say it was flu,” the email said. “Some counts don’t include pneumonia death, which almost certainly were a result of the flu. Other reports might list the flu as the grippe, which could also lead to those Flu deaths being overlooked. I include all three when I do counts.”
History repeating
In late September 1918, newspaper articles began detailing the symptoms of the disease and efforts officials took to combat it, along with obituaries of those who died and updates on the sick.
The first county cases were reported in Buckeystown.
“On Sept. 25, the newspapers don’t mention any cases in the county. On the 26th, suddenly there are 50,” Rada said. “By Oct. 2, there were 100 cases just in Buckeystown. Dr. T. Clyde Routson, the county health officer at the time, said besides Buckeystown, the other hard-hit areas early on were Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Urbana, and New Market.”
Even with that seemingly aggressive spread, county officials were initially hesitant to institute heavy restrictions.
According to an article published Oct. 8, 1918, Routson issued a statement encouraging members of the public and educational officials to continue business as usual because it would not have made sense to close schools and halt public gatherings when the disease was not prevalent in all areas of the county.
“...the appeal is made to people to generally to deal with the proposition from a common sense standpoint and not get unduly excited,” the article said in reference to Routson’s statement.
However that order was quickly overturned when a statewide quarantine forced the temporary closure of theaters, movies, schools, dance halls and other public places that same day.
From there, local churches canceled services, funerals were put on hold and Mount St. Mary’s College, which has since become Mount St. Mary’s University, was placed under military quarantine, according to Rada’s article. The fair was canceled and the Board of Aldermen tried to prevent the spread of germs with a ban to public spitting, which carried a $1 fine for violators, equivalent to $17 in 2020. Residents were urged not to make unnecessary calls to keep phone lines open for emergencies.
Haugh said people were also encouraged to practice their own form of social distancing.
“Social distancing is this new expression ... but to think that even back then they were telling people, well the normal respectful distance is 2 feet between people but if each person takes one step back from that. So they were even practicing social distancing but it just wasn’t called exactly the same,” he said.
James E. Tucker, the superintendent of the Maryland School for the Deaf, said via email that the Spanish Flu forced closure of the Frederick campus from Oct. 4, 1918 until Nov. 4. He said all 126 students were quarantined and that 120 of them were infected with the flu. Fortunately, he said all of the students survived.
Once booming local businesses like Ox-Fibre Brush Company, Union Knitting Mills and Frederick Iron & Steel struggled to stay afloat as workers fell ill. Some businesses even had to temporarily shutter.
“The response [today] seems similar with school closures and some business closures,” Rada said. “Where I see a difference is how businesses were affected. Today, businesses are affected because they are closed or can only allow so many customers in at a time. Back then, businesses were affected because people were sick.”
Rada explained that the symptoms of the Spanish Flu were much more severe than today’s COVID-19 symptoms.
“People who had the flu showed it,” he said. “It probably helps that today, there are some things that help deal with the symptoms … even the cough syrups and painkillers are better than in 1918.”
He also pointed out that the flu seemed to spread much quicker back then and that the shutdown orders and other responses happened faster than they did for COVID-19.
“The thing with Spanish Flu is that it seemed to hit everywhere at once (the last week of September),” Rada said. “This has always intrigued me about the flu. Remember back then, it took a couple weeks to cross the ocean by boat and there was no air travel. Yet, the flu sprung up all across the world at roughly the same time.”
It first came to Maryland on Sept. 20, 1918, and Frederick County’s first case was reported Sept. 26. A week and a half later, on Oct. 8, the entire state was shut down.
Not a death sentence
The first recorded death from the Spanish Flu at Mount Olivet was Bessie G. Jones, a 33-year-old housewife and Buckeystown resident, on Sept. 28, 1918, Haugh’s research found. He said she may have been the first recorded flu death in the county overall.
From there, he said 100 people who died from the flu were buried in Mount Olivet between late September 1918 and early 1919.
He said many were laid to rest in a new lot area called Area T. It ultimately filled up with many flu victims, with as many as 25 in one section, which he called a cart row. But Haugh pointed out that they are not the only people buried there.
“Yeah it’s sad that there were 25 people in that cart row but look at all the other people that are in the cart row that lived lives and lived to the 1950s or the 1960s, you know, that lived through it,” he said. “It wasn’t a death sentence for everybody and that’s the case now.”
(13) comments
Excellent article on the history of Frederick County. Pretty nasty stuff if you were young. It did originated in the US. Remember folks back then we didn't have the food controls we now have in place. Regardless they thought it was over. Also the winters were nasty back then. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Yeah, compare this to something occurring over 100 years ago. The H1N1, which occurred in 2009 and was generally ignored by the media, is much more comparable in time and scope. Don’t remember wearing any masks or school closures then. But considering the year and leadership during H1N1, I can see why the media continues to ignore it. Control by fear.
Most importantly, we must maintain the "social distancing" for a longer period. The Spanish Flu bounced back because people thought the worst was over and they returned to their normal lives too soon. The Spanish Flu mutated and killed more people in the second surge than in the first. I am willing to bide my time until someone with medical knowledge says it is safe to return to your previous social habits. Would you rather be patient or be a patient?
Nurses do it with patience. [lol]
[thumbup][thumbup]
And in the summary it's stated "Records show that the 1918 Spanish Flu killed about 500 million people worldwide, and 675,000 in the United States." Once again, the FNP really should hire a proof reader. All my research shows that 500 million people were "affected" by the flu with world wide deaths estimated at 50 million, not 500 million. That's quite a difference.
An extremely interesting article, and so pertinent to today's pandemic. I love the old photos, though how many are really needed for just one grave (William Hamilton's,) ? And, it sure would be nice if the FNP hired a proof reader sometime; " Then in January '2020' another less contagious version hit."
Agreed, great article, but the FNP does need a proofreader.
So STOP calling it the Spanish Flu. It was the American Flue. Its origin was traced to Haskell County, Kansas, the same state that gave us Rev. Phelps. Or call it the Kansas Flu.
Oh, and you're sure about that? What proof do you have to offer? My research shows;
"Unlike most subsequent influenza virus strains that have developed in Asia, the “first wave” or “spring wave” of the 1918 pandemic seemingly arose in the United States in March 1918 (Barry 2004; Crosby 1989; Jordan 1927). However, the near-simultaneous appearance of influenza in March–April 1918 in North America, Europe, and Asia makes definitive assignment of a geographic point of origin difficult (Jordan 1927)." https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2720273/
and also "In 2014, a new theory about the origins of the virus suggested that it first emerged in China, National Geographic reported. Previously undiscovered records linked the flu to the transportation of Chinese laborers, the Chinese Labour Corps, across Canada in 1917 and 1918." https://www.livescience.com/spanish-flu.html.
I notice that your claim that it originated in Kansas, "One hypothesis is that the virus strain originated at Fort Riley, Kansas," comes from Wikipedia, the least accurate and most questionable source for information on the Internet. Try taking a little time sometime and do some responsible research for a change, FAUX.
He/She is a FCPS Principal and therefore must be correct!
Doubt it, Tom. If he/she/it ever was a FCPS principal, he/she/it had to have been fired a long time ago for aggressive ineptitude.
Wow. So detailed. Great photos.
