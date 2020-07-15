To an outsider, battle rappers might look self-absorbed. After all, their art form consists of taking turns spitting degrading verses at one another.
But Frederick battle rapper Freddy Diamond — whose real name is Isaiah Fredericks — says the opposite is true. To be successful as a battle rapper, you have to be humble.
People often ask him how he remains calm when someone is in his face, rapping lines insulting his upbringing or his mother. They tell him they can’t imagine getting through it without trying to fight the other rapper.
“That’s not what we’re here for,” Diamond said. “We’re not here to fight nobody. … We’re here to rap. Regardless of what that man is saying to you, that’s what he’s supposed to say to you. Because he’s trying to get you out of your element. He’s just trying to win.”
Frederick’s battle rap scene
Diamond is one of a few battle rappers who are central in the Frederick scene, who have since started battling in other cities across the country. He’s been rapping since early high school, and he thinks another common misconception is that it’s easy. It’s far from it, he said.
Other newcomers might be surprised by how much the art mimics poetry. Most battles are acapella, with no backing beat or music and rely on wordplay to drive insults home and break down their opponent’s character.
That’s what Frederick rapper Artisan — otherwise known as Chris Dixon — loves about it.
“I feel like these guys are the modern day Shakespeares of the world. And I know from a spectator’s perspective in general, they might hear that and hear ... people talking about violence. People are using derogatory terms,” Artisan said. “But if you really break it down, and really tune in to listen to it, it’s a beautiful, beautiful art form.”
Right now, battle rap has essentially been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it might seem like an easy sport to adapt in the time of social distancing, as only two people are involved, the sport would not be the same without the crowd. The crowd always gives audible reactions to the rap, and often act as the judge of who won – although most raps don’t have a clear winner. So rapping alone wouldn’t be the same.
“It’s like playing basketball with nobody in the stands,” Diamond said. “You’re just playing a game.”
If health regulations allow, Artisan is planning on throwing a battle rap event in Frederick at the end of the summer. It’ll be one of the first events of its kind to take place locally in over two years.
It’s not because there’s a lack of talent. Lavish — formally known as Dwayne Weedon — sees Frederick as an untapped gold mine in that regard. But when it comes to venues that are welcoming to battle rappers, the city is lacking. Plus, other cities have bigger leagues and much bigger scenes, like New York, Atlanta and Miami. If you want to be seen, you have to travel.
That’s why Lavish jumped at the opportunity to join the league Guardians of the Culture (GOTC), which a friend was putting together. He brought about five rappers from Frederick to join the league as well. While GOTC produces and promotes events where they host leagues from other cities, they never take place in Frederick.
“People want to support, they’re blowing us up on the internet, they can come to these events, but where do we do that if we want to do it local?” Lavish said. “We gotta do it somewhere else. So it kind of takes that attention away from Frederick.”
Diamond also said many of the rappers in Frederick — including Hefe, Billy Black and the late Pops Chavez — have already battled each other. He and Lavish have faced off a couple of times, once in Frederick and another time in New York. The only one Diamond has yet to face is Artisan, although that’s scheduled to happen at the next event.
A rich history
Lavish began battle rapping when it started becoming mainstream in the ‘90s, with the help of shows like “106 & Park.” After watching some videos, he and his friends started battle rapping each other in the Applegate neighborhood after school and recording on a handheld camcorder.
Word of mouth traveled, until they were getting invites to battle with kids in other neighborhoods.
“We didn’t drive back then, we were young, so we used to walk from West 7th [Street] to [Route] 40, and meet up at a park and just battle. Our squad versus their squad,” he said. “It was all camcorders, no actual real production, so nobody ever really heard of us. We were just doing it.”
Since then, battle rap has become an entire industry in and of itself. Battles are broadcast on pay-per-view apps, and hundreds come out to view battles in-person. Leagues like King of the Dot in Canada and Ultimate Rap League (URL) in New York give rappers a chance at money and fame.
Diamond said making it to the URL is a dream of most rappers, the equivalent of the NBA for basketball players. Those rappers get paid to rap, and often charge their opponents, since they’ll be getting publicity just for battling them.
But that’s not Diamond’s objective. He just wants to rap for the fun of it, and hopefully inspire other people to give it a try. If he does ever make it to URL, he said he would be most excited for the emcees to announce where he’s from.
“Now when they see me on YouTube, they see Freddy Diamond from Frederick, Maryland,” he said. “It’s just a positive thing to do for Frederick.”
After joining GOTC, Lavish traveled to Atlanta, New York, Florida and more to compete in battles. He is signed with the league, so he gets paid to battle, and he’s since brought some of his friends into the league. Diamond, while not signed with the league, is one of its consistent players, and has traveled as far as Texas to battle.
In 2017, before the rappers started traveling, battles in Frederick were held in a barber shop next to Lucky’s Liquors on South Street, which a friend of Diamond owned at the time. Later, Artisan started hosting his own events at Cafe 611 on North Market Street.
But that barber shop is gone now. And although venues like Cafe 611 and Olde Town Tavern were receptive to the events, it was time to go bigger, with the help of GOTC.
Battle rapping in big cities is much different from battling in Frederick, Diamond said. There are often hundreds of people in the room, and the majority of the people are going to cheer for the rapper from their city. Not as many supporters come out to other cities. He likened it to sitting in the wrong side of the stadium at a football game.
Rapping in different leagues is all about exposure. But it’s also hard to get your foot in the door if you’re not signed to a league and are constantly putting up fees to battle bigger rappers.
“You might not have [the money] at that point in time,” Diamond said. “And if you’re rapping by yourself, there’s nobody supporting you, so it’s different when you don’t got the support [from a league].”
Breakdown of a battle
Battle raps are usually prepared well ahead of time, and memorized before going in. Artisan said it’s not like in “8 Mile,” where Eminem freestyles off the cuff. Raps usually have three verses total, and verses can be several minutes long.
Rappers usually have about a month between receiving the name of their opponent and the battle itself. Lavish said he usually starts the process by going online and seeing what he can find about the rapper – going through old Facebook posts and even talking to their friends. The goal is to find anything that could be used as ammunition in battle.
“So don’t get caught slipping. Don’t give any evidence that they can use against you,” Lavish said. “Once I find anything, I start writing.”
The process of writing the verses takes about a week or two, he said, and a few more to get the rap memorized.
He’s currently preparing for a battle against Quest M.C.O.D.Y. in Annapolis next month.
“All this time I’m going to be prepping and writing, especially for a tough opponent like him, I’m probably gonna perfect mine until Aug. 21,” Lavish said. “Because I want to be on that stage without mess-ups, stumbles, nothing.”
Artisan takes inspiration from some of his favorite rappers, like Dumbfoundead, who is Korean-American like himself.
“He definitely inspires me to push myself to definitely try to achieve mainstream success in the field,” he said. “Because there’s not too many of us Korean-Americans or Asian-Americans in general who are into battle rap culture.”
When Artisan looks into the future of Frederick, he wants to establish a culture for battle rap within the city. He understands that cities with bigger populations like Baltimore and Atlanta might get more traffic.
But he doesn’t think that should stop him.
“Frederick’s got something here, too,” he said. “And we definitely have something to say.”
Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley.
(1) comment
Grammatically speaking Diamond's quote 'We're not here to fight nobody' is a double negative that actually translates as 'We're here to fight anybody'.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.