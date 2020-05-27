More Information

Endangered Species Theatre Project is an independent, relatively new, nonprofit theater company in Frederick that focuses on staging forgotten plays, little-known plays, and works by playwrights whose oeuvres have largely disappeared. The group is also tasked to feature other “endangered species” of theater, particularly minorities and women.

Endangered Species receives funding from both public and private sources, some of which were largely cut this year due to the inability to hold its early May fundraising benefit.

Endangered Species is also in a unique situation in that the theater group cannot receive some emergency grants designed to help nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic because the employees are not regular, taxed workers, but independent contractors.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a nonprofit, professional, collaborative theater ensemble.

The facility includes two spaces: the Mainstage, which seats up to 100 people, Second Stage, a smaller blackbox that seats up to 64, as well as rehearsal and classroom space, administrative offices and both a costume and scene shop.

It receives its funding from both ticket and tuition revenues as well as donor support, including private foundations to facilitate the creation of a full season, as well as ancillary community-based programming. Currently, MET’s earned to contributed revenue ratio is 65/35, public to private.

MET is in its 23rd season, and also houses The FUN Company, a theater for young audiences; Comedy Night, and a host of other community-oriented programs including MET Lab, MET Workx, MET Generations, MET Vets, FUN Company’s In-School program, as well as summer camps and on-site classes for all ages.