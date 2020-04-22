One of Frederick’s residents has been in the state and national spotlight the past couple of months.
That person is 55-year-old Jimmy Beldon, the American Sign Language interpreter people see beside Gov. Larry Hogan at his press conferences, helping translate his messages for the deaf and hard of hearing community statewide.
Beldon, originally from Akron, Ohio, bounced around the country before locating to Frederick years ago and buying a home last year. He has six kids, five of which are deaf. Beldon himself has been a third-generation deaf person since he was born — both his parents and grandparents were deaf.
He is also independently contracted for ASL interpreting services through the Mid-Atlantic Interpreting Group (MAIG), and works in the Governor’s Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Beldon said through an interpreter in a phone interview this week those two groups do invaluable work throughout the state and region, and he’s grateful to work alongside staff and interpreters for both.
Beldon also is the CEO of Keystone Interpreting Services, an ASL interpreting service company based in Minnesota. He took some time Wednesday morning to discuss his move to Frederick, ASL and what it’s like to interpret Gov. Hogan’s press briefings. Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity
What made you choose to locate in Frederick, after spending time in Minnesota?
Beldon: Frederick is the mecca of the community for deaf people. That’s one reason why I chose this area, ... the Maryland School for the Deaf. It’s a really excellent program because I ... really felt comfortable moving here and raising my children. And I really have no plans to leave this place, and I just bought a house last November.
Talk to me about the hard of hearing/deaf community in Frederick. Do you feel awareness about the issue has risen in your time here?
Beldon: I know they continue to have discussions and meetings and group discussions, organizations are trying to set up how to improve accessibility for the deaf and the hard of hearing residents in Frederick. So it’s still an ongoing process. I have seen a lot of barriers, but compared with other communities and other towns in other counties, I think they’re above par, a little bit. There’s still a lot of work to do, to bring communication access. Now, I applaud Frederick Mayor [Michael O’Connor] for doing some live interpreting with the deaf interpreters. We need access for the deaf and the hard of hearing.
What challenges still exist for the deaf/hard of hearing community in Frederick and Maryland?
Beldon: I think it’s the communication access. Some places still refuse to provide interpreting services. Some are local and some are state agencies. All of these issues are related to lack of communication access, for deaf, blind, hard of hearing, all of those people, anybody with a special need. We also, as Maryland citizens, have full responsibility to make sure communication is readily available for all people, blind, hard of hearing, deaf people, it doesn’t matter.
How did you become the governor’s sign language interpreter?
Beldon: I’m an independent contractor and I’ve worked with MAIG for quite some time. Different jobs for government and [the] Department of State and different things, and they contacted me and and said would you mind going to the COVID-19 [press] conferences? And I thought, sure. And working for the governor’s office for the deaf and hard of hearing, who provide a lot of support, it’s really a big key for this process. It’s very important for MAIG to help, to become a regular interpreter for the governor.
What’s the most difficult part of your job as the governor’s sign language interpreter?
Beldon: There’s two. One of them is the numbers and the new information. I haven’t seen the numbers yet and if anyone says a number for example, like how many PPE’s [personal protective equipment] or how many ventilators, I have to actually see them and I want to make sure I receive the exact number to sign them properly. Also, identifying when the governor says the specific name or place of a person, I want to make sure I can spell it right because I’m spelling their name, and it could be spelled several different ways. Those two things cause the most stress for me. Everything else I’m comfortable with.
What did it mean to receive the governor’s citation on ASL day?
Beldon: I was surprised, I wasn’t expecting that, I had no idea. When they said my name, I felt a little bit awkward trying to continue my [signing], and it was hard to keep my composure as an interpreter. But I thought that was really awesome. The award is related to Maryland deaf and hard of hearing and the blind community. It’s not just for me, it’s for a lot of people, it’s for the citizens. And I really appreciated that kind of recognition. It’s through MAIG and through the governor’s office for the deaf and hard of hearing, and those two things should be recognized. That award is for them as well, not just for me.
Some view you as a celebrity due to the press conferences with the governor. What’s your perspective on that?
Beldon: Really, it’s a strange feeling. The funny thing is last Sunday, I went to Gambrill State Park just to do some hiking with my family, so when I saw the map for the trail, I was looking around the trail map and I had a mask on. I took it off to get a little bit of air. I looked and saw some people on the trail behind me, and some people stopped, stood and waited. I thought they were waiting for their turn to look at the map. I thought maybe they were keeping social distancing, and waiting their turn. But the two people started following me and they showed me a picture on their phone of me interpreting for the governor, and I said yeah, that’s me. And they’re like, can we get a selfie? So I took my mask off for a little bit and just made a funny face and they were laughing, my family was laughing, my children were laughing. So that’s really an example of the celebrity.
Follow Steve Bohnel on Twitter: @Steve_Bohnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.