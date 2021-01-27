Overcoming an inferiority complex, COVID-19 and luck.
That’s what Mount Airy resident and career magician Peter Wood credits to taking him from performing virtual magic shows during the pandemic to an appearance on a national TV show.
Known as the Collector of the Impossible, Wood, 36, acquires “interesting objects that do amazing things” and incorporates them into magic shows. And Friday, he will show off his skills on an episode of the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
“I’ve been a fan of Penn & Teller since I first saw them and have avidly watched every episode of ‘Fool Us,’” Wood said via email of the magic competition show starring famous comedic magicians Penn Jillette and Teller.
Now in its seventh season, the show invites magicians from around the country to a Las Vegas stage to see if they can “fool” Penn and Teller with their tricks. If successful, the “fooler” gets to be on the famous duo’s Vegas magic show.
“Big names have been on that show — many performers I’ve been inspired by and have looked up to,” Wood said. “I didn’t see myself as part of that pantheon. It took me seven seasons to work up the courage to throw my hat into that ring.”
He said the pandemic was what ultimately pushed him to take the leap into trying out. He considers himself lucky to be chosen.
“The pandemic was a huge blow to my business, as I saw my entire calendar vanish, pun intended, last March,” Wood explained. “With so much out of my control, I decided to focus on what I could control to improve my business. One project was putting together a ‘Fool Us’ audition video in earnest. I had an impossible object in mind, but my presentation ran nine minutes and used five audience volunteers, both of which would be problematic for television. I spent late spring and early summer of 2020 adapting that routine for TV.”
Making a living
Wood got bit by the magic bug when he was just 5 years old. By the time he was 10, it was his career goal.
“I received a toy magic kit for my fifth birthday and fell in love with performing impossible feats for family and friends,” he recalled. “The idea of having secret knowledge that baffles grown-ups is quite empowering for a young person. I checked out every library book in the magic section, 793.8, and was amazed at how many secrets were just sitting on those shelves for free! I could do impossible things if I just took the time to read and learn.”
Soon after, Wood said a part-time magician and family friend, Dick Kitterman, introduced him to Barry’s Magic Shop in Wheaton and mail-order company Hank Lee’s Magic Factory, which he used to begin filling a collection of props. It was on the way back from Barry’s after his 10th birthday that Wood had what he called “a lightbulb moment” about his future.
“My mom and I had a conversation about people who made money performing magic shows. This was a lightbulb moment, and soon I did my first paid gig: a birthday party in the neighborhood,” Wood explained. “The idea that I could earn money while doing this thing I loved was a total game-changer, and I’m proud to say that magic has been always my primary source of income.”
Before the pandemic, Wood had been making his living for about 15 years performing live. When COVID-19 brought live performances to a halt, he began offering virtual shows.
“It’s not the same, but by leaning into the medium, I’m sharing pieces that would otherwise be too small, cumbersome, dangerous, or fragile to present out in the world,” Wood said of the shows. “My colleague Willard and I continue to present our monthly show online, ‘After Dinner with Willard & Wood,’ and the reactions have been very enthusiastic.”
In his early days, Wood performed shows with his younger brother, Matt, who served mainly as his assistant.
“I’ve never considered myself a magician,” Matt Wood, 31, said via email. “I’m happy being the assistant, but I don’t get to do that role nearly as much as I once did, just for life balance reasons. I like saying that I have a ‘real job.’”
Still, the brothers perform together at a few annual shows, and Matt helped Peter prepare for the Penn & Teller taping, serving not only as an assistant, but also standing in as an audience volunteer during rehearsals.
“We did these Zoom calls in Peter’s basement with the production team,” Matt Wood said. “We’d set up the props, backdrop, our lighting rig, and pushed his daughter’s toys just out of the shot. I was very lucky to participate in all that ...”
He added he was impressed by the producers’ feedback while they rehearsed.
“They really want every participant to look good and be as entertaining as possible and have their best chance at fooling Penn & Teller,” he said. “They’re not trying to set you up to fail like some other reality talent shows — they really want to promote the magical arts.”
Peter Wood traveled alone to Las Vegas to tape the live show in October, living in what he called a “production bubble” while filming due to the pandemic. While the show is typically filmed in front of a live studio audience, he said he performed in a large empty theater for only the judges, who included Penn, Teller and show host Alyson Hannigan.'
Bag of tricks
From a rope that knows the alphabet to a swirling disc that creates optical illusions, Peter Wood uses objects he’s collected over the years to interact with audience members during his performances.
“While many of my colleagues demonstrate impressive sleight-of-hand, or play the part of someone with magical powers or who can read minds, I love the idea of presenting a collection of magical curiosities,” Wood said of his shows. “This also makes the show less about me and more about the audience interacting with the items I’ve curated, which I’m more comfortable with than the ‘all powerful wizard’ approach.”
Although it’s been more challenging during virtual COVID events, Wood said interacting with the audience is the best part of his craft.
“It’s great for everyone. I can’t go on autopilot since I don’t know what volunteers will say or do, and my audience co-stars get to help with the outcome of the show, often experiencing impossible things first hand,” he said.
While Wood could not spoil what happened on his episode of “Penn & Teller,” he said the experience was a positive one, even with the strain of the pandemic.
“I can’t say enough good things about the production team. Everyone went out of their way to make sure that I was safe, comfortable and gave the best performance possible,” he said. “No small feat, and a monumental one during a global pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.