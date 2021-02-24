Another Frederick theater is returning to the stage.
Other Voices Theatre Artists Director Susan Thornton said in an email that auditions for “Nunsense” — the nonprofit’s first indoor stage performance since the pandemic — are set for the first weekend in March.
The production is a musical comedy featuring the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They discover that their cook, Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of their sisters and they need money for burials. They hold a variety show to raise the money, which turns into a hilarious production complete with a cast of wacky and entertaining characters.
Thornton said audience sizes for the show, which is set to run May 14-23, will be limited and all COVID safety protocols will be followed.
“Nunsense” is the first indoor show Other Voices has staged since the pandemic, however members put on free, outdoor, social distanced drive-in cabarets July through September.
Auditions are set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 7 and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 8 at The Performing Arts Factory on South Jefferson Street. Those auditioning must be 18 years or older and should prepare 16 bars of music. According to Thornton’s email, an accompanist will play for each audition. All roles are available except that of Mother Superior. Those auditioning are asked to wear comfortable clothes, come ready to dance and bring tap shoes if they have them. Masks and social distancing are also required throughout the auditions.
Anyone who wishes to audition must sign up for an hourly slot at: www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45afa822a0f9c61-ovtauditions.
For questions, or to submit a video audition, email director Steve Cairns at steve@othervoicestheatre.org or go to othervoicestheatre.org for more information.
