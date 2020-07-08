When Good JuJu closed its doors earlier this year, it was a sad loss to all those in Frederick who are either vegetarian, vegan or simply eat less meat-heavy diets.
I myself have been practicing meatless Monday’s for quite some time now and was sad to see one of the few plant-based food establishments in Frederick close its doors.
What I have found through my very limited dabble with plant-based cuisine is that one, it’s hard to find if you don’t live in a major city, and two, the variety tends to be minimal – it’s a lot of falafel, salads, black bean quesadillas, etc.
Oftentimes, I think plant-based food can be dismissed because there is a notion that it lacks flavor. However, if you know how to use your spice rack correctly you can turn even the blandest vegetables into a beautiful, rich, complex meal.
Hunan Gourmet knows how to do just that.
The Chinese restaurant in the College Park Plaza Shopping Center off West 7th Street has an incredible, and long, vegetarian menu.
They take popular dishes like General Tso’s Chicken and Beef & Broccoli and turn them into plant-based delicacies.
To be completely honest, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a Chinese restaurant do that. Sure, I’ve ordered tofu and vegetable dishes from Chinese restaurants before, but miracle meat with that amazing sweet General Tso’s sauce? Never before have I seen that or tasted it.
And the fact that Hunan Gourmet, in Frederick of all places, is leading the charge with plant-based Chinese food is impressive on its own.
One night while carrying out from the restaurant — Hunan still isn’t doing dine-in seating — I decided to order solely from their vegetarian menu.
There is a possibility that some of these dishes are vegan but it’s hard to know that for sure without knowing all the ingredients that go into the dish, so I’m just going to call all of them vegetarian.
I ordered the Eggplant in Garlic Sauce, the Ma Po Tofu, and the vegetarian Hunan Beef.
The eggplant was not my favorite. Although the sauce was strong and garlicky I didn’t care for the texture of the eggplant, which was mushy. I would have preferred it to be a bit more firm or crispy but that’s just my personal preference.
The Ma Po Tofu was excellent and is a great dish to eat alongside simple, white rice. The tofu, although soft, still held its shape and was slightly firm. The sauce was sour, tangy, and had a lot of heat with whole jalapeno slices spread throughout and big pieces of red chili flakes.
The sauce was a tad on the watery side, but again, mix it with some white rice and it is a great vegetarian meal.
Going into the vegetarian Hunan Beef I held my expectations low. Those of us who have tried plant-based meats I think can agree that they either really hit or miss the mark, there is no in-between.
The “meat” Hunan used was a little spongy and reminded me more of those pre-cooked, frozen chicken strips you find at the grocery store but once I started eating it, I got used to the texture pretty quickly, and soon forget that I wasn’t actually eating meat. I think this is because of the flavor. The dish is packed with shredded carrots, onions and some other veggies and has that sweet-tang of oyster sauce and a hint of Chinese Five Spice, while again holding a lot of heat.
The spice or heat level of Hunan Gourmet’s dishes was another aspect that was really impressive. Diners can choose how spicy they want their dishes and they actually do get spicier and spicier the higher on the scale you go.
If you’re not into trying plant-based meat and want to stick to fresh vegetables I recommend the Szechuan String Beans.
They were slightly charred, a little crispy, and not too salty with a strong umami flavor.
For those who are stuck in their carnivorous ways, I highly, highly recommend the Crispy Dried Beef. This was probably my favorite dish out of everything I tried at Hunan.
The beef is sliced thin, breaded, fried, and mixed with a sauce that is similar in taste to General Tso’s but less sweet.
The beef is tough and chewy, a little bit like jerky, and you can tell that it was first sautéed in hot oil in order to shrivel up and attain that gaminess that makes it so delectable.
Hunan’s Singapore Noodles were also exquisite. The key to Singapore-style noodles is a deep, rich curry powder flavor and Hunan Gourmet hits that mark. The noodles are smoky, intense, and very spicy. But I couldn’t stop eating them. Big shrimp and chunks of pork that have a slight honey-like flavor to it top the dish and complement the deep flavors of the noodles.
One thing I found while eating through Hunan Gourmet’s menu is that all their food tastes very fresh. I think sometimes Chinese food can taste overly salty or heavy and had a connotation of being unhealthy. However, I didn’t find that with Hunan.
Their dishes are simple yet held strong, rich flavors and provide a tasty meal even for those who lead a meat-absent life.
If nothing else, I recommend Hunan Gourmet for all my vegetarian and vegan friends in Frederick. It’s a great take-out option when you don’t feel like cooking and just want something different besides falafel.
Katryna Perera is the food reporter and critic for the Frederick News-Post. A longtime “food enthusiast” she has taken cooking classes both domestically and internationally and is continuously following food trends and restaurant openings. She also briefly studied food reporting while attending Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.
Follow Katryna Perera on Twitter: @katrynajill; on Instagram: @kjp_eats.
