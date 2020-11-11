Over the past year and a half that I have been with the Frederick News-Post, I noticed one consistency in its food scene: The county has some really good and solid Thai food.
I’ve been slowly working my way through all the Thai restaurants — my very first review a year ago was on Kittiwat — and now My Thai Restaurant off Thomas Johnson Drive can be added to the list of wonderful options
The more well-known Thai restaurants in the county, such as Sumittra and Kittiwat, have a very modern feel to them. The interiors are sleek and chic and the menus a little pricier. I would consider them more sit-down places.
My Thai Restaurant on the other hand, fills the slot of perfect carry-out Thai food. What it lacks in presentation it makes up for in taste.
The interior of the restaurant is not as sleek as some other restaurants in the county but it has a familiar and comforting feeling. It feels as if you’re stepping into a grandmother’s home. It’s cozy with soft pink walls and warm lighting. I noticed that there were a few tables available for seating in the small space but there was never anyone there, as most customers, including myself, order takeout.
The staff is just as friendly as the vibe of the space and always review your order with you to make sure everything is in the bag before handing it over. In my book, little gestures like these are what put restaurants at the top of good customer service.
If you aren’t sure where to start with My Thai’s menu I suggest ordering their kao pad fried rice. It’s classic Thai-style fried rice and shows off the delectability of My Thai’s food.
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, scallions and eggs is what you’ll get, and although it’s incredibly simple, it packs a lot of flavors. The scallions come through in a crisp and bright way while the tomato gives it a touch of acidity. It’s not overly salty as some fried rice can be but aromatic and deep. The addition of soy sauce or other condiments is not needed and it’s hearty enough to be eaten without any side dishes.
However, if you want something to go along with it try the panang curry. It’s similar to a Thai-style red curry but doesn’t have as many “extras” in it like bamboo shoots and bell peppers. With this, all you’re really getting is the meat and actual curry. And let me make a note here — with all of My Thai’s dishes I was continually impressed with how much protein they give you. When I ordered the panang curry I was shocked at how full of beef it was. Normally it’s more curry than protein but My Thai flips that tradition on its head.
For noodles, sure, you can go with the traditional pad Thai but while dining at My Thai I came to discover that the star of all their noodle dishes seems to be the drunken noodles.
Very, very wide, flat rice noodles are stir-fried with chili, garlic, onions, basil, some vegetables, and a choice of protein. What I enjoyed most about these noodles is that they weren’t overly sweet, but really let the heat of the chili shine through.
If you’re reading this and worried about spice, don’t worry, you can choose your level. The noodles have a kick if you ask for one and also a very slight burnt or charred flavor that you only get from stir-frying something correctly.
Now, while My Thai does their main entrees excellently, I did find a few issues with some other items. The tom yum soup that I ordered one evening was incredibly sweet as if spoonfuls of sugar had been dropped in it. There was no tang and sourness that one would expect from a good tom yum soup.
The calamari appetizer was also a bit disappointing. The pieces were small and a little oily and the breading was not as crisp as I would have liked.
But I would be willing to give My Thai another chance on these dishes and more as the entrees I tried hit the mark so well.
Coming to Frederick County I never expected Thai food to be the dominant force but I have been pleasantly surprised. What I love most is that there are so many options with everything from a downtown spot to a homey carry-out place with good cooking.
I know that if I’m ever in the mood for takeout and comforting food, my go-to will be My Thai Restaurant.
Katryna Perera is the food reporter and critic for the Frederick News-Post. A longtime “food enthusiast” she has taken cooking classes both domestically and internationally and is continuously following food trends and restaurant openings. She also briefly studied food reporting while attending Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.
Follow Katryna Perera on Twitter: @katrynajill; on Instagram: @kjp_eats.
