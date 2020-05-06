'Like a lot of bad weather all at once' : COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Frederick events calendar

Alive @ Five. First Saturday. Frederick’s Festival of the Arts. The Maryland Craft Beer Festival.
For years, those events have anchored downtown Frederick’s events calendar, serving as mile markers for summers in the Key City. But this year these social staples are in serious jeopardy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc pretty much everywhere.
Take the first weekend of June, which typically kicks off one of the busiest months downtown.
Instead of more than 100 artists and thousands of spectators packing onto the narrow concrete shores of the Carroll Creek Linear Park for what would have been the 27th annual Frederick Festival of the Arts, the area will be much emptier, likely with the same air of social distanced eeriness that has plagued downtown for weeks. Members of the Frederick Arts Council — the organization that hosts the popular event each year — announced April 24 that this year's festival was canceled, adding it to the list of many unforeseen COVID-19 circumstances.
"It's not possible to postpone something that involved thousands of people," said Louise Kennelly, the executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, on the reasons for the cancelation. "When you add up all of the 120 artists, we couldn't get the same date together anytime soon."
The arts festival was scheduled for the gray area of early summer — when it's still unknown whether live events can take place — and it's one of only a few 2020 city functions set past May that organizers have decided to scrap completely. If response to the virus keeps going the way it has for weeks, other annual events will likely end up the same way.
Just ask Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.
"It's certainly looking like large scale events where large groups of people will be collected in one place are probably not going to be happening anytime soon," he said, adding that organizers are adhering to Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home orders.
Event uncertainty
To date, members of the Brewers Association of Maryland have nixed the live version of the 2020 Maryland Craft Beer Festival along Carroll Creek originally set for early May, instead moving the annual event online.
Members of the Downtown Frederick Partnership were also forced to cancel the organization's annual Movie Night on the Creek series because of the expense of holding it, according to an email from Executive Director Kara Norman.
Jennifer Martin, the executive director of Celebrate Frederick, said via email that the nonprofit organization hosts 10 events annually. In a normal year, she said 250,000 residents and visitors attend a given event. With the uncertainty in 2020, however, board members have rescheduled the organization's first event, the Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour, from mid-May to mid-June and continue to evaluate the rest of the calendar.
"While we are aware that many large scale events have been cancelled, we are not taking the decision lightly," Martin said. "Our mission is to provide a shared community experience, and our board is committed to doing that with or without our traditional events this summer."
Many events slated for the spring — Frederick Pride and the partnership's Alive @ Five music series, to name a couple — have been postponed from their original start dates. Others, like Frederick's 4th of July celebration and the In the Streets festival in the fall — both Celebrate Frederick events — are still penciled in on the 2020 calendar. But skepticism remains that they will look like they have in the past - if they happen at all.
"People love these events in Frederick,” O’Connor said. “One of the great things about this community when we get into the spring and the summer is that there's always activities going on to keep people busy. The hardest adjustment is knowing that — and it's been true for the last eight weeks and will probably be true for at least that long moving forward — events are just going to look different in Frederick in the coming months.”
By the numbers
John Fieseler, the executive director of Visit Frederick, said this week that hotel stays in the county for the first 25 days of April were down almost 60 percent when compared with 2019.
"It's a big deal," he said. "I went back and looked at what happened during the recession in 2008, 2009 and then went back and looked at the month after 9/11 and we've actually never seen hotel occupancy this low. So it's a pretty dramatic impact with so many aspects of travel now impacted."
Visit Frederick receives most of its funding from hotel rental tax, so with the number of stays so low, Fieseler said he anticipates hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue over the coming year.
“Nobody has a magical crystal ball, but when we look at national experts forecasting the hotel industry they’re projecting it’s going to take a while to recover … looking at their anticipated occupancy rates and applying that to what we’ve traditionally seen,” he said. “Like look at year 2019. If we’re down by this much from 2019 … it’s going to mean hundreds of thousands of dollars not coming into us, which runs our operation but also supplies the money that goes out to all the trip grant recipients as well as the Main Streets — the designated Main Streets in the county all get a piece of that — and that’s all formula driven so it’s going to be a financial hit.”
Revenue has also been directly lost on events.
Fieseler said he painstakingly signed checks in the weeks after the quarantine orders for advertisements for events that never happened. And many events, especially those that bring in tourists from other areas, generate the hotel stays that drive the organization's budget.
But the dollar amounts of those losses are not figured yet, as the duration of the stay-at-home orders and other directives are still unknown.
"Some figures, for a couple of weeks after the shutdown, nationally, said tourism had fallen by something like 75 percent,” Fieseler said. “But it is starting to get better week by week.”
He explained that he took the month-by-month projections for hotel occupancy from STR, which includes everything from Las Vegas to the smallest town in the country, and applied the numbers to what Frederick County saw in 2019.
"It shows us being down like a half million in hotel tax revenue just in the final months though June of this fiscal year, that's a pretty severe hit," he said. "Beyond that, I don't want to project too far out because you don't have a sense of how quickly things will recover."
Locally, Norman said the partnership — and the city — could take a hit if all events are ultimately scrapped for the summer.
Alive @ Five, a weekly happy hour featuring live music and drinks and food sales at Carroll Creek Linear Park, was supposed to begin May 7 but organizers postponed the launch date and will reschedule when the stay-at-home orders are lifted. The series is a summer-long fundraiser for the partnership, with proceeds going back to the community.
"Every drink token purchased, and every gate fee paid, is directly reinvested into the Downtown Frederick community," Norman's email said. "The operating funds raised through this event series allows the Partnership to implement ongoing projects throughout the year - such as providing professional development opportunities and support to downtown retailers, restaurants and small businesses, developing public art and placemaking projects to enhance the overall atmosphere and environment of Downtown Frederick, and promoting Downtown Frederick as a great place to live, work, stay and play."
The potential elimination of in-person First Saturdays could affect the community as well.
The monthly marketing events encourage shop owners to stay open later and offer themed promotions to get customers patronizing downtown businesses. Norman said a typical First Saturday resulted in about $500,000 in spending at downtown Frederick shops and restaurants each month pre-COVID-19. And while the partnership has successfully hosted the event online for April and May, she said the monetary return has not been the same.
An event-less Frederick summer?
O'Connor does not want to envision a summer and fall without live events in downtown Frederick. However, he understands that there may be no choice this year.
"The only approach that I can take, the only approach I think we can take as a community, is to do all we can to try and remember why we are doing what we are doing," he said. "The goal is to make sure our health care system does not become overwhelmed in a way that will increase the loss of life or have an impact on the life, health and safety of our community. It's difficult. It's difficult to see the weather get nice and know that the kinds of things that you're used to doing outside are probably going to be difficult to do."
Fieseler also said he understands the struggles that event organizers are having and while he sees a full recovery on the horizon, he recognizes that some of these event cancelations and changes could have lasting effects.
"I feel for the people that organize events," he said. "Especially the ones that haven't made their decision yet. … A lot of events aren't really done to generate a huge amount of money; they're done to help pay for next year's event so everybody knows that bad weather could take them out one year.
“This,” he concluded, “is just like a lot of bad weather all at once.”
But even if the live versions of the events do not happen, O'Connor said members of the Frederick community will still find a way to - safely - celebrate.
"I was the liaison to Celebrate Frederick for eight years when I was on the Board of Aldermen and I can remember sitting in those meetings talking about the rainy day, what happens when you have the rain and it throws a wrench into the schedule and all of the plans, but even in the rain there's still a fair number of people that find a way unless it's, you know, down pouring with lightening," O'Connor said. "There's still ways for people to celebrate and I think this year, this is going to challenge us to find new ways to celebrate community even when we can't be together in person with one another.
(1) comment
O’Connor: “The goal is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed...”. Really? I thought the primary goal was to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, which can lead to COVID-19 and death. I believe O’Connor is overwhelmed and his performance as mayor has been underwhelming. Events with large groups (like groups of more than 10 people) should be canceled for the next 2-3 years unless a vaccine comes along first. Just cancel it and get used to a new normal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.