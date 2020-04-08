Frederick artist William Cochran never got uninterrupted time to focus solely on creating.
So when he was chosen last year to be sent to the South of France — before the coronavirus pandemic rattled the world — to only work on his art, he didn’t have to think twice about it.
“It was the best thing I’ve ever done,” Cochran said recently during a telephone interview from his home.
Cochran, 64, is known for his public art pieces that are on display throughout the U.S., including the trompe l’oeil paintings at the Community Bridge at Carroll Creek.
In June, members of the Frederick Arts Council selected him for a Carl R. Butler Individual Grant Award from among three finalists. The $10,000 award allowed Cochran to become an artist-in-residency with La Napoule Art Foundation at Château de la Napoule, outside of Cannes. He spent Oct. 21 through Nov. 21 in the group residency program.
Viva la France
Cochran always dreamed of receiving a residency, but previously pushed the idea aside.
“I have not focused on residencies in the past, just because I’ve been too busy,” he said. “When this came up, I didn’t think I could even go.”
But after his name was selected, Cochran made sure to carve out space in his schedule for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“It doesn’t seem real because of the location and facility and so on,” he said. “But it really is real and very extraordinary.”
Louise Kennelly, the executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, said there were about 28 applications for the individual award that was named after the late Carl Butler.
Butler was a visual artist and known for his local work, including the mural on Ice Street downtown. Along with the $10,000, the residency came with an artist stipend to help foot the bill on some of the materials Cochran needed in France.
Kennelly said she was proud that Cochran was selected for the residency.
“It’s a big deal — it really is — because they have seven artists in residency from all over the world,” she said.
Rediscovering the inner artist
Cochran said the experience was freeing for someone who has been a full-time artist for so long.
“They’re very careful about picking professional artists who have ongoing careers because they know that professional artists will always work when they get the chance,” he said. “And the whole point of a residency is to be free to work, which you don’t always get as a professional.”
A residency allows an artist to separate themselves from the business aspect of being an artist.
“It’s a blessing to have a window of uninterrupted time,” he said.
Cochran spent his residency at Château de la Napoule, which is both a museum and live/work space for the artists. While there, he focused on painting and photography.
“I went with the goal of working on three things: my experimental painting that I was developing; photography, which has always been a long-term interest and also placemaking and urban design, which is something I’ve been working on for years,” he said.
Placemaking fuses planning, design and management work together in public spaces, which he is using for a project in downtown Cumberland.
Although Cochran knew the residency would give him some time to freely think about art, he also knew that he’d have to share space with seven other artists.
“You go in thinking ‘I’m gonna have all this time to work, just to work.’ And you don’t count on the fact that it’s a very beautiful place, which by itself is a bit of a distraction,” he said. “But you don’t count on how interesting all the artists will be. And the work I was planning on doing, I ended up doing with them in this amazing studio that they provided.”
Cochran said he found the collaboration with the other artists the most compelling aspect of his time in France.
He said the residency encouraged “cross-cultural collaboration and cross-disciplinary collaboration.”
“And that’s exactly what happened,” he said.
Although there was somewhat of a language barrier, Cochran was still still able to find a common language in art with the other artists. One was visual artist and calligrapher Chen Li, a Chinese artist with a 20-year residency in Italy.
As an artist, Cochran said the experience “has been a complete reboot.” He said he had been spending more time at home as a public art consultant, and doing master planning and facilitating other artists and their work.
“I’ve gotten in some ways further away from the actual creative work,” he said. “And to see that just [come] roaring back instantly when I had the opportunity? It was wonderful. I didn’t want to go to sleep. I didn’t want to miss any of the hours I was there.”
While there, Cochran would start his morning taking advantage of the light with photography. Then he would go off and paint before coming back to the chateau to work on a collaborative media project with fellow artists.
One piece he left in France was an installation called “Field Commander,” which is at the studio where they worked.
He also did a mixed media piece with Denver-based performance artist Bianca Mikahn. He worked with her to shoot about 70 photos. He said they hope to apply for grants to create a life-size screen installation to make it a traveling piece.
Cochran said he also brought home an 11-foot long painting called “Out of Hand” “because it was a sample panel that got out of hand.”
Lessons learned
Kennelly said she is excited to see what Cochran will do in Frederick County, especially because he was exposed to so many other artists through the residency.
“You’re talking to people [who] have a different way of looking at the world at a different set of backgrounds and experiences,” she said.
Cochran said he can’t wait to return to the area with preliminary plans to teach there in 2021. And this time his wife and fellow artist, Teresa, who has partnered with him in public art for 20 years, will join him.
For Cochran, the entire experience has been about focusing his passion for art because what makes him excited to create work is “the possibility of something that doesn’t exist.”
“I think it might be hard to explain to non-artists but I have a joke: Teachers teach and lawyers practice law. Artists burn. They are on fire with visions of what they want to create,” he said.
We are so lucky to have the Community Bridge here in Frederick. Carl was a wonderful man and I am happy that Mr. Cochran was awarded a scholarship in his memory. It is a well deserved honor. And hopefully Carl's spirit will be channeled through in Mr. Cochran 's new art.
