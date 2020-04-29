More than a festival: Organizers making strides to ensure ninth annual Frederick Pride happens safely

Most public festivals feature a specific theme.
Alcohol, music, food, the celebration of some type of holiday or commonality among the attendees, the list goes on. In the case of area Pride festivals, it’s about inclusion and acceptance. And something that is counted on annually for many members of the LGBTQ+ community.
That’s why in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened public gatherings for the foreseeable future, the organizers of Frederick Pride wasted no time coming up with a backup plan for the festival originally scheduled for June 27.
“Vulnerable populations are historically at a vast disadvantage when something like this occurs because many LGBTQ+ children are stuck in homes that don’t affirm their identity or who they are,” The Frederick Center Chair Kris Fair said recently while discussing Frederick Pride board members’ decision to postpone the ninth annual festival until Oct. 4.
“We recognize that this is a public health crisis and we are very attune to that reality,” he continued. “However it is such a critical piece of the puzzle that Frederick Pride, for many western Marylanders, is quite possibly the only access that that individual will have for the entire year to people who are like them and we want to make sure that we give every possible opportunity for them to be able to be … surrounded by people who support and affirm who they are because it goes so far beyond than just a festival. It goes so far beyond just a bunch of vendors or entertainers.”
A Western Maryland stapleThe Frederick Pride festival is annually one of the city’s largest and most well attended public events, held in celebration of LGBTQ+ pride.
In past years the Carroll Creek Linear Park filled to the edges with thousands of attendees of all ages sporting bright, vibrant outfits, signs and accessories among a sea of rainbow and glitter. Entertainers take the stage and nearly 150 for-profit and nonprofit vendors set up shop. The name of the game is inclusion and that goal is undeniable to anyone who happens to venture the downtown area. This year, Fair said 10,000 to 15,000 attendees are expected.
Frederick Pride Coordinator Michael Werner pointed out that Frederick’s festival is not only important for local residents, but also those from the entire region.
“Most people recognize our festival as being the most family friendly festival out of all them that are out there,” he said.
Fair added that members of the city’s parks department and other staff and members of the community have been supportive and helpful during the rescheduling of the event.
“It’s a monumental task to try to figure out how to navigate this uncertain time,” he said.
A new hookWhile Fair and Werner said it was disappointing to have to postpone Frederick’s festival, Oct. 4 is a fitting alternative because October is LGBT History Month.
“It’s a great opportunity to educate as well in the month of October,” Werner said.
Oct. 11 is also Coming Out Day.
“Which is really another critical aspect of our community,” Werner explained. “So we will be highlighting that conversation about people of empowerment to feel comfortable to say to the people around them, whoever those people may be, ‘this is who I am’ and create space for people who don’t feel safe or comfortable yet coming out.”
Werner also said he and the rest of the committee members in charge of the festival — which now includes a group dedicated to emergency planning — are keeping a close eye on reports about the virus as it pertains to the October date.
“We have been working on and discussing multiple plans and scenarios to consider when making decisions about the Pride festival,” he said. “These range from having and not having vaccines and/or cures for the viruses to addressing restrictions set up by the national government, the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], the state government and our local government as well.”
Committee members are also working on a virtual Pride campaign that would include streaming and an online event. The project is in the infancy stages and could be done in lieu of a festival if the October date is compromised or in conjunction with it.
June 27, the original Frederick Pride date, has been officially labeled International Pride Day online and people can log on to celebrate even though they cannot gather in person, Fair said.
