It’s 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the live music industry.
But many local musicians are sharing the fruits of their labor from 2020 with new albums, songs and other releases, and we believe their efforts deserve some attention.
This week, we’re featuring country band Michelle Hannan & One Blue Night, who recently released a new album, “You Can Go Home: The Quarantine Sessions.” The album is a collection of new and old songs that Michelle and her husband Jason recorded in their home and released digitally.
Jason Hannan recently shared some information about the album and recording process via email.
What prompted the new album: Once COVID hit, Michelle and I (like most musicians) found ourselves without gigs or any musical outlet really, so we decided to record a few of our original songs plus a bunch of our old favorites here in our home studio as duets. Since we didn’t want to take any chances with COVID, we made the decision to play all the instruments ourselves rather than bring in bandmates or studio musicians. We figured it’d be fun and our fans might enjoy it. We finished it up and released it via all the normal digital outlets plus I sent it to a few radio contacts. For whatever reason it gained some traction on independent radio and spent a week atop Airplay Direct’s country charts. Airplay Direct is the source from which indie roots stations get recordings to play on the radio. In the wake of that, it got a very positive review by Country Music People Magazine, one of the top 2 or 3 country music publications, which has won 2 CMA awards over the years.
About the album: It consists of two songs Michelle and I wrote (‘A Hundred Times a Day,’ ‘You Can Go Home’) plus one I wrote with my son who is now 14 (‘The Stool at the End of the Bar’). The rest of the album is various covers that we transformed into duets, ranging from George Jones to Shania Twain.
