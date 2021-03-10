For Nevada Tribble, art has always been about a sense of community. But that idea became even more intense over the past year as the pandemic caused her to move back to her hometown and take a new look at the place where she grew up.
A 23-year-old from Elkins, West Virginia, Tribble graduated from Shepherd University last Spring and moved back home when states across the country shut down due to COVID-19.
That experience of pivoting suddenly to a new environment caused the creation of new pieces and the first major exhibition for the young artist, which just opened in downtown Frederick at DISTRICT Arts.
Her exhibition, called “Around the Block,” features scenes and images from her neighborhood such as houses, trees, street signs and small neighborly gatherings.
The artwork is made on paper that Tribble creates herself. She “draws” the scenes onto the paper with thread using a sewing bike that she built herself.
The bike is stationary with an old sewing machine hooked up to it. The bike pedals are used to power the machine and it can be used both inside and out. When using it outdoors, Tribble said it allows her to get out in the fresh air, connect with her town directly, and absorb her surroundings directly into her artwork.
“Part of what I love about it is that I get to share the process of making my work with all of my neighbors walking by on the street,” she said. “I end up getting in a lot of fun conversations with people about what I’m making ... and since the art is about my community it’s really cool to be able to also share the process that way.”
Tribble’s pieces made their way to DISTRICT Arts after the gallery’s owner, Bill McLauchlan, reviewed her work while she was a student at Shepherd University.
McLauchlan said he was impressed by Tribble and her abilities at such a young age. She is one of the youngest artists ever featured at the downtown gallery and a few of her pieces have already been purchased after only a week of being on display.
Staci McLauchlan, co-owner and founder of the gallery, said as a fabric artist herself she is really impressed by what Tribble does.
“I’m basically in awe of this ... what she does with this hand threading is really, really difficult I mean I can’t do it and I’ve been sewing for years,” she said.
Being back in her hometown for the past year was the inspiration for Tribble’s pieces, as it caused her to reanalyze what community means during such an odd time.
“A lot of the art in this show is sort of about that experience, both about coming back to my hometown ... but also during such a strange time for the community and just kind of observing how the whole sense of community and neighborhood has remained really resilient through this,” she said.
The exhibition at DISTRICT Arts features a variety of Tribble’s thread drawings and sculptures — and every item features her hand-made paper in some way.
One portion of the exhibit showcases paper molds of dishes and kitchen items. Tribble said she asked various members of her neighborhood to give her a dish or kitchen item that meant a lot to them, along with a memory of that item.
She then made paper molds of each piece and wrote down the story, memory, or in some cases a recipe, directly onto the mold.
One of the biggest items in the exhibit is a woven piece that shows interlaced messages of hope.
Tribble said she created it during a time when she was finding it difficult to be hopeful.
“The act of writing down hopes and thinking about things that were positive around me kind of helped me get out of that and see the positive side of things,” she said.
Tribble hopes her pieces will inspire others to reflect on their own communities and how the idea of togetherness has shifted over the last year.
“I like the idea that people can look at [my art] and identify different aspects of the community they see and kind of think about the way community plays a role in their lives,” she said. “I feel like it’s sort of a starting point for the thought process, seeking that togetherness with people especially finding new ways to do that now as we’re coming hopefully towards the end of the pandemic, finding ways to reconnect with all the people around us.”
She also hopes her artwork will send a message of how important community is and how it can be a support system during tough times.
“That feeling of community is a lot of where I get hope from with all the crazy things going on in the world right now, that’s where I see the forces of good coming through is in the way people connect with one another on like that local, informal level,” she said.
“Around the Block” will be featured at DISTRICT Arts through March 28, and all pieces are available for purchase with portions of the proceeds going both to Tribble and the gallery.
