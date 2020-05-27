Gerard Gibbs knew he had his work cut out for him when he started as the executive director of Frederick’s fledgling New Spire Arts in the fall.
What he did not expect, was a pandemic.
“My first position managing a theater was in Alberta, Canada at an historic vaudeville stage built in 1912,” Gibbs said recently in an email. “I recall now reading in the history of the Empress Theatre, accounts of actions they took in dealing with the Spanish Flu. Little did I know I would experience anything like that in my own lifetime.”
He added that the Empress Theatre weathered the 1918-19 pandemic and believes he will be able to do the same with New Spire, but he suspects some things will be different.
“We may have to make some adjustments to help assure our patrons in terms of safety, but the public desire for live performing arts is not going to disappear,” he said.
New Spire Arts is a nonprofit performing arts group in Frederick. The organization hosts performances inside a 275-seat black box theater known as New Spire Stages, which is part of Theatre Row on West Patrick Street downtown.
The nonprofit formed in 2017 and forged ahead with plans to bridge Frederick’s artistic community through performing arts, arts education and community creation efforts.
However it went through a shakeup in March 2019 when board members scrapped the education program plans, eliminated five positions and lost its executive director. The change also included transferring the lease of a building on East Church Street — initially planned for the eduction center and community space – to the YMCA of Frederick County, leaving only the black box theater. The YMCA also took over New Spire Arts’ education mission through a “strategic partnership.”
After a period of limbo, which included focusing on the mission of New Spire Stages and conducting a national search for an executive director, the organization welcomed Gibbs as its new director in September.
Gibbs hit the ground running with plans for the new, revamped season, which included some standalone shows set for February and March and a concert series slated to begin in the fall and last until spring 2021. But then COVID-19 hit, and now, he’s faced with some uncertainty.
Gibbs said that he was forced to postpone two shows in March, but expects the artists to return in the future. The concert series is a little trickier, though, because of the sponsorship and marketing needed to make it happen.
“The pandemic affected [the] first phase of this plan, which is to secure sponsorship to underwrite artists fees,” he explained. “We do, however, plan to pick this effort back up once the lockdown is lifted. When we are in a better position to judge public perceptions, we will begin marketing the series.”
He added that he will also have to consider other details when the theater is cleared for reopening, like sanitizing and social distancing
“Fortunately, unlike a fixed seat theater, Stages is a ‘black box’ space, meaning we can be creative in terms of how we arrange seats for patrons to attend live concerts,” he said. “We are fortunate in that regard.”
Gibbs has also offered some virtual events to make up for the lack of live, in-person performances, including a live storytelling event accompanied by live music and a free Zoom event with a storyteller and musician.
“I was committed to offer something that was in fact ‘live’ unlike other organizations who may have offered live comments followed by a previously recorded performance, which I find disingenuous,” he said. “My hopes are that this is a program which we can continue in the interim eventually leading to a live storytelling event offered to the public at Stages once the lockdown is lifted.”
