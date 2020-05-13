Although most local arts organizations still received what they asked for this year, representatives of one group opted to remove requests for public money because of the pandemic.
For nearly a year, the Frederick Art Club had made plans to honor a daughter of Frederick by erecting a statue of fashion designer Claire McCardell in Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The project will still go forward, although with some details coming later than planned.
In late April, members of the club announced that they were withdrawing funding requests from the city and county for fiscal 2021. The money would have helped with landscaping and other improvements around the statue's site.
It was clear that the health and economic needs of the community took precedence over the project for now, said Marilyn Bagel, the club's president.
“We couldn't in good conscience do anything other than that,” she said.
The group has already raised about $190,000, enough to create and install the statue in 2021, Bagel said.
The extra money would have gone to creating a sort of mini park around the statue in its spot across the creek from the Union Knitting Mills building.
Those items will just be added later, Bagel said.
Members of the art club have worked closely with County Executive Jan Gardner, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor, the city's aldermen, and other officials, who have all been supportive of the project, she said.
(1) comment
Bravo to the Frederick Art Club for withdrawing their request. Money will be needed to help renters, homeowners, and small business owners who will be facing loss of their homes and businesses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.