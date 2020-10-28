As Carroll Creek’s newest public sculpture continues to beckon downtown Frederick visitors to use it as a backdrop for selfies, the artist behind the piece — titled Water Lily Wave — was already back in his studio manipulating pieces of metal for a companion sculpture.
Thomas Sterner, of Westminster, is working on phase two of a project that began in late 2019 when the Downtown Frederick Partnership issued a request for qualifications from artists for the creation of a public sculpture along the north side of Carroll Creek at South Market Street.
Over the course of about a week in September, onlookers watched as Sterner moved the stainless steel sculpture — then in two pieces — into position, poured concrete and welded several of the taller flowers into place.
With its tallest metal flower reaching 14 feet into the air, the piece is hard to miss while driving downtown on Market Street. And that’s exactly the point.
Kara Norman, the executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said the goal was to create a piece of public art that would also serve as a wayfinder, or, a system for visitors to orient themselves while exploring downtown.
“So there’s an element of helping people understand that the creek continues [on both sides of Market Street,]” Norman explained.
She said the partnership has also been increasing its focus on placemaking, whether it be with public art or anything else.
“But it’s all about creating this sense of place,” she said. “This is something you only experience here.”
And “for me, that creates joy,” she continued. “And I think that there’s this really cool opportunity to create these unique experiences that you can only have here.”
Water Lily Swirl
From his studio, which sits near the Pennsylvania border, Sterner can look out over a series of wooded, rolling hills — a form not unlike the wave shape present in the base of his two sculptures.
The second piece, scheduled for installation by the end of November, is titled Water Lily Swirl, and has several key differences from its larger sister piece.
Like the first piece, Water Lily Swirl also features a base of stainless steel sheets cut into a wave pattern, as well as hand-formed metal flowers that reach into the sky. But instead of the towering metal stems that bend to the side and direct visitors into the park, the new sculpture will feature smaller diameter metal tubes that form a spiral around the center.
“Like Jack and the Beanstalk into the cloud, it would just kind of go up but the rest of them would all be visible ... like a tornado around it,” Sterner said.
The first piece also has color-changing light strips that illuminate the sculpture at night. Water Lily Swirl, however, will only have spotlights that shine on a portion of the structure.
On a recent morning at his workshop Sterner was cutting sheets of metal into what would become the petals of the flowers, which he then fed through a planishing hammer machine to create the curve of the flower. Once the many pieces of the metal are spot-welded together to create the flower — Sterner said he can produce about four per day — they can be secured to the steel pipe that acts as the stem.
Instead of having a special company produce the bent metal tubes for the stems, as he did for the first piece, Sterner is himself using a manual pipe-bending device to shape the smaller diameter stems for Water Lily Swirl.
“Having the ability to make a spiral is really cool and will make it a much nicer sculpture,” he said.
Sterner said because the diameter of the stalks for this new piece are only about half the diameter of the other sculpture, he anticipates a little more movement with the wind than is present in the first piece.
Positioned along Carroll Creek on the west side of Market Street, the site for the second phase of the project will be adjacent to the outdoor dining area of La Paz Mexican Restaurant.
Functional art
One of the requirements for both sculptures was the inclusion of prominently positioned text reading “Carroll Creek Park,” with the signage facing a different direction for each piece.
Water Lily Wave faces motorists coming into town on Market Street, while Water Lily Swirl’s text is intended to face only pedestrians entering the park.
Sterner said that while most artists would prefer to not have a sign in the middle of their sculpture, he accepted the project’s signage requirement from the beginning.
“I mean, I feel like I made a sculpture that happens to function as a sign,” he said.
The signage, he said, is a valuable tradeoff for having his artwork displayed so prominently for the public. Sterner said there’s a huge segment of the population that is missing out on the art scene because some people never set foot in a gallery.
“But with public art, everybody sees it,” he said. “People who are just out, you know, some of the pieces you can’t help but … look at them when you’re walking by. And that’s, I think, pretty gratifying that the audience is so much larger.”
Norman said she sees a connection between the modern art of the sculptures and the focus on history in Frederick.
“When you look at our historic buildings, there’s all these places where they’re handcrafted and you can see the touch of the artisan in the historic building,” she said. “And this is a modern version of that same thing. [The sculptures] are handcrafted and you can see the touch of the artist in it.”
Another requirement for the project was to not damage the stone walls the two sculptures would partially rest upon. And since the metal base protrudes over part of the wall, the sculptures also have the effect of deterring people from sitting there.
“There was a goal that … we want the park to be comfortable and [that] people have a place to be,” Norman said. “But we also don’t want loitering at this particular location in specific because it’s important that this is a place of passage.”
She added that such extended loitering in the places of passage made some visitors uncomfortable.
A sizable donation
While much of the $46,000 in funding for the two sculptures came from the Ausherman Foundation and Transportation Management Services, Norman said it was a donation from Comcast that initially spurred the revelation that the partnership could raise enough money for a wayfinder sculpture.
The partnership annually holds a Bring-a-Broom-Saturday spring cleaning event downtown, and Comcast makes a donation for each person who volunteers. The 2019 event had almost 500 volunteers participate, netting a donation of just over $10,000.
Usually the money donated from those events goes toward purchasing trash cans and tree wells, Norman said, but the 2019 donation was actually the catalyst for commissioning the sculptures.
So with funding secured, the partnership and several of its committees were off to the races.
“From day one, we had always imagined that the partnership wouldn’t own it; that we would gift it to the city once it was done,” Norman said. “We’d do the work to get it here and then we would give it to them.”
Sterner, who has only been making public sculptures since 2018, said he’s always looking to communicate an idea through his sculptures.
“So, I’d like for the sculptures to make people think, make people feel good, feel more positive about the future; those kinds of things,” he said. “I like the challenge of trying to fit the space, both aesthetically and for meaning.”
(4) comments
When is enough, enough?? Keep adding all this stuff and the creek walk loses it's luster. It's starting to get there. I've lived here all my life and love what is happening to Frederick, but adding "art" just to add more "art" will work the opposite way. There's a lot to be said about the K.I.S.S. principle.
I love the sculptures and commend the artists and organizations involved in this project. I would recommend that future additions be spaced out more so that one can really appreciate the artistic nature of each. This would also encourage walkers to go well beyond the stretch from Market St to the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center. This is just an opinion.
Such a talented man. Greatly appreciate the commitment to public art in our town.
They remind me of the sculptures at the Ballycastle, N.I. seafront.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.