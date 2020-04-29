Support in quarantine: The Frederick Center steps up to offer online services

The Pride festival is just one of the many offerings that The Frederick Center —which advocates for and supports the local LGBTQ community — headlines to offer support.
In turn, the quarantine orders, which prohibit in-person gatherings like counseling and other services, have taken a toll on the ability to keep carrying out the organization’s mission.
“We have been working diligently to minimize the impact [of the quarantine],” said Nina Carr, a member of The Frederick Center Board of Directors and chair of the center’s community support committee, recently via email.
“Inevitably, we cancelled our in-person programs for about a month,” she continued. “... We moved with a sense of urgency to adapt because of the unique community and connection our programs offer.”
The alternatives included transitioning three of the center’s adult-serving groups online beginning April 13. Kris Fair, the chair of The Frederick Center, said committee members strategically moved to offering services online to ensure they could protect the participants.
“We’ve definitely taken our time to make sure peoples’ privacies are protected as well as our facility to have all the information they need so they can make all the informed decisions they need,” he said. “Because there is a difference between talking to someone in person and talking to someone over a virtual call when it comes to serious support and we have to be very cognizant of that reality.”
Carr said she and the other facilitators researched various online platforms and gathered insight from fellow LGTBQ+ serving organizations that have successfully offered virtual services for inspiration.
“Ultimately, we devised an online request form for each program; a form must be completed by interested individuals prior to joining a group,” Carr’s email explained. “Forms submitted are reviewed by the group facilitator, who follows up with an email about how to join the next group meeting. We were diligent to learn about the online platform security features, modify the settings, and set community standards to ensure safety and privacy.”
She added that the system has been running successfully since it launched and that they have received 32 requests to join the online groups, a third of which who have not attended groups in person.
Next, facilitators plan to reestablish the center’s youth groups.
“We feel confident, after piloting our adult-serving programs, that we can add these programs to our online offerings with adjustments to the sign-up process for minors,” Carr said.
In any case, Carr said continuing to offer these services is important.
“Until all aspects of life, including home, reflect this for the LGBTQ+ community, we must continue to make these spaces available, even at a distance,” she said. “We know that for many social distancing means disconnecting from chosen family and places where LGBTQ+ folks feel safe as their authentic selves, like student clubs/organizations, community groups, coffee shops, and meet-ups. We hope that our online services are helping to lessen that disconnect with a virtual bridge to others, and we are continuing to explore new ways to foster community online in addition to these programs.”
She added that members of the The Frederick Center are also using the points of contact through the online offering to directly hear the needs of the individuals they serve as they navigate the circumstances of COVID-19 and strategize how to help as an organization. For example, she said they have scheduled a job and career building workshop to help with income and job stresses for a Young Adult Group meeting on May 4.
