In time for what should have been his 85th birthday, a mural of renowned Frederick resident and food bus operator Raymond Scott is set to come to fruition on the city’s south side.
Scott and his bus were a staple in the area around South Jefferson Street for more than four decades. Lines of hungry city workers and residents would snake around the block at lunchtime outside of Scotty’s Diner— known affectionately as Scotty’s Bus — awaiting not only hot dogs, burgers, roast beef steamers and other sandwiches, but for conversations with Scott. He was known for “unifying” the neighborhood, as longtime family friend Blaine Young put it.
“It was a unifying place where everybody came for good food, conversation,” Young said of the spot.
When Scott died on April 25, Young wasted no time finding a way to honor his memory. Along with the mural, Young also started a petition to rename Scholls Lane after Scott and plans to start a food truck festival, likely next year, to raise money for a scholarship fund in Scott’s memory.
Young said last week that he has already raised the $12,000 needed for the mural, a 9-by-15-foot picture of Scott serving food from his bus planned for the back of a dugout at McCurdy Field. The piece is based off of a watercolor sketch that Thurmont artist Rebecca Pearl completed several years ago and artist Ron Layman is set to paint.
To date, Young said both the city’s Arts Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission have approved the plans. The next step is submitting a memorandum of understanding to the Board of Aldermen, with a goal of completing the project by July 21, which would have been Scott’s 85th birthday.
“We’re very excited about this and now [we’re] just wading through the legalese to get the green light,” Young said.
He added that he expects members of the Board of Aldermen to approve the name change for Scholls Lane later this month, and that some cash has already been raised for the scholarship fund.
