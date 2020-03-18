Until Monday morning it was difficult for me to comprehend just how widespread the effects of COVID-19 would be.
Then, Gov. Larry Hogan stood at a podium and issued an order for all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close, and prohibited any gathering of more than 50 people for the foreseeable future.
Because I work at a newspaper some people think we’re enjoying this COVID-19 outbreak because it means we’re getting more eyeballs on our content.
Some people even think we, as “the media,” just want to watch the world burn in mass hysteria.
But that couldn’t be further from the truth. The news Monday hurt. It hurt because the people it affects are my friends. They’re my neighbors I see at the grocery store. They’re my people.
The bars and restaurants from Family Meal to Monkey LaLa in Frederick County are where I’ve spent countless nights getting to know bartenders and building relationships with friends and strangers alike. There are gyms like Odin Crossfit and The Fort Mixed Martial Arts at Soldierfit at which my girlfriend and I have found a community that encourages us to be better versions of ourselves and taught us new skills.
The people who work in those facilities now are virtually out of work as a result of a decision by the governor that, in the grand scheme of things, was the right call. But it’s one that will certainly hurt our local economy.
The owners of these businesses have to figure out how to pay those employees, and keep their business afloat long enough to weather the storm. Some won’t be able to pay their employees. Some won’t be able to stay afloat. That’s perhaps what hurts the most in seeing this virus make its way into our community.
The local economy in Frederick is incredibly diversified and therefore resilient in the event of a recession. But, it’s also overwhelmingly predicated on small businesses. And very few small businesses can deal with being shut down for what looks more and more like to be months and months rather than days or weeks.
As a reporter (and even though I have this fancy city editor title, I still consider myself a reporter at heart) I typically have to exercise a semblance of impartiality. But I’m not going to do that here. Instead, I want to advocate.
I want to advocate for my community to come together. In a time where it’s important for us distance ourselves from one another physically, it’s perhaps more important than ever for us to come together emotionally and spiritually.
It’s important for us to look out for our neighbors. If we can have the time and money to grab groceries for someone in need, we should do so.
And we should support those experiencing challenges from the governor’s order. We may not be able to stop in to eat at our favorite restaurants. But we should order take out when we can. And when we do, tip what you normally would for table-side service.
If your favorite restaurant doesn’t do take out, stop in and buy a gift card in the next couple weeks so the company can have the money now and you can grab your meal later.
If your gym is closed, keep your membership. See if they will let you borrow equipment for the next few weeks and take home a few dumbbells to workout from home.
Most of all, continue to shop local when you can. The economy needs it now more than ever.
To the businesses being hit with these challenges, I hope they find ways to innovate and continue to meet customer needs. Maybe it’s through curbside pickup, or putting workouts online like many gyms are doing.
The challenges are great, but so are the opportunities.
This storm is going to hurt. But our community will get through this.
And we will all do it together.
Follow Allen Etzler on Twitter: @AllenWEtzler.
(2) comments
This may be of some help for those who will receive the check/s that are being detailed now. Information from the FTC concerning how to safefguard from scammers. From yesterday's release:
March 18, 2020
by Jennifer Leach
Associate Director, Division of Consumer and Business Education, FTC
As the Coronavirus takes a growing toll on people’s pocketbooks, there are reports that the government will soon be sending money by check or direct deposit to each of us. The details are still being worked out, but there are a few really important things to know, no matter what this looks like.
1. The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.
2. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.
3. These reports of checks aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
Look, normally we’d wait to know what the payment plan looks like before we put out a message like this. But these aren’t normal times. And we predict that the scammers are gearing up to take advantage of this.
So, remember: no matter what this payment winds up being, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it. If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint.
Mr. Etzler,
Great column. Yes it is time for our community to shine. The letter today calling for compassion strikes a similar theme. Could you imagine people adopting a family in need? Or folks ordering from their favorite restaurant for people who are in need of food? We are in a crisis but we also have a great opportunity for uniting. And as city editor there probably exists really innovative ways for the FNP to share not only information but ways for people to help.
It would be super if one song echoed through our community: "This little light of mine, I am going to make it shine, make it shine"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.