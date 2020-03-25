We’re currently in weird, scary times here. You don’t need me telling you the severity of what’s going on in the world today, and I don’t want to make any sassy, sarcastic remarks about it either. We need to hunker down, stay inside and stay safe.
But here’s the silver lining: There’s tons of great TV to watch nowadays to keep us entertained until the craziness has passed (which will hopefully be sooner rather than later).
So grab some of your quarantine snacks, relax on your couch and enjoy the three best shows currently airing on TV.
”Better Call Saul”: Now in its fifth season, this prequel series to “Breaking Bad” centers on the evolution of supporting character Saul Goodman, an ambulance-chasing lawyer who eventually finds himself tangled up with a powerful drug cartel. “Saul” started slow, with storylines that spanned seasons and at times seemed to go nowhere. But over time, it’s become apparent just how meticulously plotted it is as it continues to close the gap between its plotlines and “Breaking Bad.” And the current season is the show at its best. It’s unpredictable, funny and innovative, and simply the best show on TV right now. It’s also the best acted, with star Bob Odenkirk anchoring the lead character with a superb mixture of slick charm and pathos, as well as a great supporting performance by Rhea Seehorn as conflicted lawyer Kim Wexler, one of the most complex characters on TV today. Currently airing on AMC.
”Cheer”: This one is a bit of a cheat because it was released way back in the beginning of January, but more people need to know about this wonderful docuseries centering on the world of competitive collegiate cheerleading. Plus, it was released on Netflix, so it could have gotten lost among the 1,645 other Netflix shows that have dropped since January. But this six-part series, set at a community college in tiny Corsicana, Texas, is an absolute delight. We’re introduced to the Navarro College cheer team, who’ve won numerous national championship titles under the leadership of Coach Monica Aldama, who leads with a fascinating combination of tough love and maternal nurturing. The series follows the team as it preps for the next championship competition in Daytona, Florida, and the strain the constant rehearsing takes on the members’ bodies — because if you thought cheerleading was just pom-poms and high kicks, you don’t know nothing. Viewers can feel the thunks and splats as the cheerleaders fall from pyramids or slip out of someone’s grip and land hard on the ground. If nothing else, this series proves just how much of a dangerous sport cheerleading really is, and a number of members are seriously injured over the course of the six episodes. But through it all, Coach Monica pushes them to do their best, encouraging them when they’re down and reprimanding them when they aren’t taking things seriously. She’s a dynamic character, as are the team members the series follows closely, particularly Jerry, who is one of the sweetest, most inspiring characters you’ll see on any reality show. Available now on Netflix.
”RuPaul’s Drag Race”: From cult hit to pop cultural phenomenon, this reality competition series, now in its 12th season, is still the most creative, quotable show on the air. Centered around the search for the next drag queen superstar, the contestants are put through a series of increasingly difficult challenges to discover which one has the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Throw in several backstage fights and rivalries between the queens and you got reality show gold. The show should also get credit this season for how it’s handling the actions of one of the competing queens, Sherry Pie, who had several serious catfishing allegations that came to light as the new season started. The show disqualified Sherry and now runs disclaimers before each episode saying the series will air as planned out of respect for the other queens competing. The show’s production company also donated to an LGBTQ nonprofit after Sherry won a cash prize in a recent episode. There are lots of ways to deal with a scandal, but “Drag Race” is handling it in a smart, respectable manner. Currently airing on VH1.
Michael Hunley is a copy editor at E&E News in D.C. He previously worked as a copy editor for The Frederick News-Post. Contact him at mr85mt@gmail.com or on Twitter at @mhunley85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.