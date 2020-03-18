If you’re looking for something quick, easy and silly to do with those you’re holed up with these next few weeks, we have you covered.
It’s all thanks to TikTok and an old Drake song. The latest why-are-people-doing-this video challenge is called Flip the Switch.
The challenge is inspired by Drake’s 2018 song “Nonstop,” which has two people in front of a mirror who then flip places and clothing. Not sure why it took two years for this to be a “thing,” but here it is.
Let me say that some are just outright hilarious. The videos show men and women standing beside each other filming themselves in a mirror. Then the lights go off and when they come back on, they are in each other’s clothing. Needless to say, the bikini tops on the chest of a hairy man forces a couple of chuckles.
However, TikTok is an equal opportunity video platform so there are men switching clothing with other men or women with other women.
The challenge has seen some famous faces like Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez; Camila Cabello and her choreographer Calvit Jr.; Cedric the Entertainer did the challenge with his “The Neighborhood” co-star Max Greenfield; “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest; and the list goes on.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on “Saturday Night Live!” on March 7 after stepping down from her Democratic presidential bid. A behind-the-scenes video has Warren do the challenge with SNL cast member Kate McKinnon while impersonating her. So they switch places but both have the exact outfit on.
One person who is not liking this challenge is American rapper Waka Flocka Flame who basically said he isn’t about to wear women’s clothing, even if it is for a gag. He also thinks the coronavirus is fake, but that’s a different story.
What’s great about this challenge is that 1. It can happen at home in your bathroom. 2. It’s just silly. 3. No one is jumping out of cars and getting hurt. 4. TikTok is a free app.
So check out some of the videos online and make your own video. One thing, though, is Drake lyrics for “Nonstop” are NSF just in case you want to do it with your kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.