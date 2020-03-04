History is alive and felt in Margaret Wilkerson Sexton’s “The Revisioners.”
The novel tells the story of two African-American women, Ava and her ancestor Josephine. It takes place in three distinct periods.
Ava navigates moving her son, King, to a new school while taking care of her ailing white grandmother, Martha, in 2017. While Ava’s new job of caring for Martha is a step up financially, she has to endure racist slights from her grandmother while performing her job. King is one of the few black students at his new middle school, and while he feels uneasy at first, he soon enthusiastically falls in with a new friend before being dejected when he finds out that his crush has been leading him on.
Josephine’s story jumps back and forth between 1855 and 1924. Born a slave, Josephine recalls the brutality she and her family experienced while attempting to escape a Louisiana plantation. In 1924, she apprehensively builds a bond with Charlotte, a young white woman and recent neighbor who is physically abused by her husband, Vernon. Later on, Charlotte distances herself from Josephine and joins the Ku Klux Klan along with Vernon. Predictably, the KKK terrorizes Josephine and her family.
The chapters of “The Revisioners” alternate between these three periods. History is circular, a cycle of birth and rebirth with the women’s stories linked. While Ava’s external circumstances are much less dire than Josephine’s, like Josephine, she still must walk a tightrope for the sake of herself and her family. Any success Ava and Josephine have is precarious. Anything and everything they have accomplished can come crumbling down if they don’t kowtow to the small-minded people they have to serve. But Ava and Josephine maintain their self respect throughout their trials. They find solace and community in their families and their ancestors.
“The Revisioners” will be a harrowing and uncomfortable read for many, but it is an elegant portrayal of the nobility of the human spirit.
