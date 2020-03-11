Every now and then I have to take a step back for some basic housekeeping issues. Sure, there’s plenty going on around us here in Frederick, but this is just a part of Maryland’s overall craft beer community, and just a tiny part of the nation’s craft beer scene.
Last month was a busy month for Maryland beer with the Love Thy Beer event down in Silver Spring, and the official opening of 1623 Brewing Company’s Eldersburg brewery and taproom. Someone posed the question in the comments of the digital version of my column last month (and I’m paraphrasing) why do you write about events in Silver Spring given that you write for a Frederick newspaper? The answer is pretty simple: The Frederick beer scene does not end at the county lines.
As a matter of fact, the Frederick craft beer scene, and its impact, goes much further.
Events like Love Thy Beer (Silver Spring), The Baltimore Craft Beer Festival (Baltimore), The Maryland Microbreweries Festival (Union Mills), and a slew of other festivals provide Frederick’s breweries with opportunities to extend their reach not only throughout the state, but often throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Many of these festivals are attended not just by Marylanders, but those who live in DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
And just like those who travel to Maryland, and those who come here to our fine little slice of Beervana, there are many here in Frederick County who look for festivals to attend — places where they can go to sample beers that might be hard to obtain here in Frederick. It gives local beer geeks the opportunity to get their hands on Mobtown, and Streetcar 82, and Inverness and Scorpion, all in one consolidated location.
Love Thy Beer, part of Maryland’s brewery appreciation month, was just the start of festival season. March is another busy month with the Quad State Beer Fest this coming weekend over in Hagerstown. The event features breweries from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, including three Frederick breweries.
If you can’t land tickets to QSBF this weekend, then check out Jug Bridge Brewery on East Patrick Street. With the official opening last summer, the brewery is finally celebrating its grand opening with an ribbon cutting ceremony.
The building, once the Lohr’s Family restaurant, seems to have become something of a brewery incubator. The original location of Olde Mother has become home to JBB, which has been quietly building its reputation. If you haven’t made it out, swing by for the ribbon cutting, and stay for a beer.
Sunday is Kegs & Eggs at Rockwell, then next week we have St. Patrick’s Day with Idiom hosting their party starting at 4 p.m. on the day that celebrates all things Irish. March 28 sees Mad Science reopen for the season, and Rockwell will host the third anniversary of their opening.
For those of you who haven’t noticed, District East has started showing local artists on their walls. Melissa Campbell, the latest artist whose work is adorning the bottle shop’s walls has been creating the label art for a number of local breweries, including Idiom and True Respite. Next month my twisted creations will take over the walls — and there will be prints for sale. Think of it as an opportunity to stop in, buy some beer or wine, and order a limited edition print of my work.
In other industry news, and I might revisit this next month, when I have more space to play with, I want to talk about what’s going on in Virginia’s beer scene right now.
If one paid attention to nothing but social media, one might think that the Virginia craft beer scene was coming to a screeching halt. The press has been reporting on a variety of places closing their doors over the last six months — some stand-alone breweries, some brewpubs and some secondary locations for breweries (opened in other cities, barrel houses, etc.). Reporters and analysts have begun to speculate that maybe the bubble is finally bursting.
Maybe there’s something to it, but the numbers don’t bear it out. At the end of 2018 our neighbors hosted 236 craft breweries, according to numbers from the Brewer’s Association. Currently, (and this includes a handful of places that have closed), the BA lists 277 breweries in the state. Even with the closings, growth has far outpaced the shrinkage of the “bubble bursting.”
There’s more at play here that I want to get into, some that parallels what’s happened here in Frederick — but that’s really going to merit a whole column.
Until next month, be well, drink good beer, and have a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day.
Slainte.
