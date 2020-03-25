Welcome to a new day.
Not a good day, but this is certainly something new.
As we move into this more restrictive phase of dealing with the coronavirus, COVID-19 for the sticklers out there, we’re seeing the impact on local businesses. Gov. Larry Hogan, as we all know at this point, has shut down restaurants in an effort to limit social contact, something essential to stemming the spread of this particular bit of nastiness.
Unfortunately, this creates a whole other stress on another industry. That stress is on one of the biggest contributors to our local and national economies: the service industry. Restaurants, tasting rooms, movie theaters and pretty much any public gathering places have been shut down. Beer festivals, including this spring’s Maryland Craft Beer Festival on Carroll Creek, have been cancelled, and breweries cancelled last week’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. What does all this mean?
Many servers and bartenders are out of work, and a lot of those small business owners and their employees are hurting. Many of the local breweries are doing what they can in order to avoid laying off workers (not all, but I’m not going to get into that now). As they were closing their doors to St. Patrick’s Day revellers, brewers and county officials were looking for other ways to get their products out to their patrons.
Last week a number of places announced plans — many of Frederick’s restaurants are offering take-out, curbside service in an effort to minimize contact and preserve social distancing. For the Frederick beer fans out there who find themselves missing the tasting room, many of the town’s smaller breweries, all of whom rely on their tasting rooms for a substantial portion of their income, were quick to offer curbside pick-up after Gov. Hogan’s announcement.
Joining with breweries like Attaboy, Idiom, Rockwell and Smoketown, are some of our local bottle shops. Andrew Boyd, the assistant manager at District East announced that the beer and wine store “now offers curbside pickup and our personal shopper service to pick out your favorite beer and wine.”
While many of the breweries have adjusted their hours (check websites, and social media pages for more information), the owners of District East are keeping their hours the same, and delivering orders to vehicles. DE’s inventory can be found on their web page, www.districteast.beer. Placing an order can be done via the phone number on the web page. Boyd said orders can be placed by the hearing impaired via (240) 367-4961, or (240) 367-4149.
Elsewhere, Brendan O’Leary, the founder and brewer at True Respite Brewing in Derwood, was proactive as he watched the spread of COVID-19. O’Leary worked with a developer to create Biermi, an online platform that allowed the tasting room to operate as a curbside take-out facility, streamlining the order process.
“When we saw Italy go into lockdown and the U.S. infection charts started looking eerily similar to Italy’s early days we realized it was time to prepare ourselves for tap room shutdown,” said O’Leary. “We decided late Friday night (ahead of the state mandated shutdown) that Biermi was a full go. Brian, the developer, worked for 19 straight hours from 9 a.m. Saturday morning (March 14), until 4 a.m. Sunday morning and [resumed] working Sunday and late into the night again. Gov. Hogan announced the shutdown at 11:15 on Monday morning, and we went live on Monday at noon.”
The Biermi platform that was developed through O’Leary’s forethought can be accessed via its homepage, biermi.com. Potential customers can go there “and see which breweries have orders live or you can go straight to a brewery’s page via a link [the brewery] likely posted. You select items from their current inventory and add them into your cart. You pay right then and are given a unique order confirmation number to be used at pick-up or delivery.”
O’Leary explained that due to the fact that the platform is brewery-direct, each brewery a customer orders from mandates a separate order.
“You have to order from each brewery independently and each brewery will deliver or hold the beer for pick-up,” he said. “Every brewery is going to have its own unique rules or requirements, like ‘same day service for orders by 2 p.m.,’ or ‘delivery window is every Thursday between 5 [and] 8 p.m.’ So it’s important to pay attention to that as a consumer.”
As of last Thursday, True Respite, one day into the release of Biermi, was the only brewery selling on the platform. However, O’Leary said that they had an influx of requests to set-up not only from a number of small Maryland breweries but also from larger breweries out on the West Coast. O’Leary said that customers should check back frequently to see who is on the platform because it takes a couple of days for a brewery to get set up, as Biermi has to verify bank accounts while getting merchants online.
For the time being, O’Leary is making Biermi available for free to other breweries.
“Any brewery that would like to use the platform can,” he explained. “Just send an email to brian@torchproducts.com and cc: brendan@truerespite.com. Of course, Stripe charges transaction fees but we won’t take any cuts for Biermi until we’ve weathered the bulk of the storm and breweries are back on their feet.”
The breweries that choose to use the Biermi platform to reach their customers will also have to add their inventory, product images, details, pricing, and their profile to include special instructions for pickup before their online store goes live. Breweries will also need to do their own promotion of their online store.
In less than an hour on March 16, the service industry shifted with Gov. Hogan’s announcement. On that day, True Respite launched Biermi. As O’Leary said, “Our entire business model pivoted at breakneck speed; just 45 short minutes.”
The story of True Respite in this new-model economy is that of many of our local breweries.
“The biggest impact has been to our staff,” O’Leary explained. “We are fighting to stay busy and stay selling so we can offer as many hours as we possibly can. Of course, we’re an incredibly small local business who hasn’t even reached its second birthday yet. But Biermi has actually added some hours back onto the schedule and helped in small amounts. We’re hoping that continues to grow so we can keep putting hours back on the calendar. Our staff have been here for us through thick and thin and we’re doing our [best] to be there for them through this mess as well.”
While True Respite might one day monetize the platform, taking a modest commission on sales, O’Leary felt it important to make this available sans fees during this crisis.
“We’ve always strived to be a cooperative and collaborative member of the brewing community and felt that something this powerful needed to be shared with our peers when they were most vulnerable. That’s why we’ve decided to make this platform free for all breweries to use, nationwide, immediately ... We just need to get ourselves and our peers through this phase before we start thinking about monetizing anything. Simply put, we’ve built and shared this because we’re stronger together.”
Help isn’t just coming from within the industry. On March 18, State Comptroller Peter Franchot announced via Facebook that the Office of the Comptroller was suspending enforcement of statutory limits on taproom and tasting room sales for Maryland’s craft beverage industries.
“This action, which will take effect immediately, will simply put these local manufacturers on a level playing field with Maryland’s package stores, which obviously are not bound by the same limits,” Franchot wrote. “It’s my hope, and that of my team, that this will provide at least a small measure of relief and opportunity for local businesses that have done so much to create jobs, investment and revitalization in communities across Maryland.”
Len Foxwell, the governor’s chief of staff, added, “Given that these businesses depend heavily upon taproom and tasting room sales for sustainability, the closure of all such facilities in the State of Maryland has had a crippling effect on their ability to survive. Should they be forced to close, the economic effects — in terms of lost jobs, lost business and lost community investment — would be catastrophic.”
Until next time, stay well, drink good beer, and support your local brewer.
Cheers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.