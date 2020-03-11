When I was in college in Kentucky, I would often have the same journalism classes with the same people.
One day, for some unknown reason, one of my classmates started calling me “Shillelagh,” which is the name for an Irish walking stick. At first, I thought I misheard him until my friends pointed it out. During one late night while working at the college newspaper — and after some prompting from my friends — I asked him why he kept calling me “Shillelagh.”
“I thought that was your last name,” he told me.
My friends and I had a good laugh. My last name is pronounced sha-lee, with a short “a,” which does not sound like shillelagh, pronounced as “sHəˈlālē.” I’d gotten “Shell,” “Shelly,” and even “Sneltz” but not shillelagh. Also, it’s not Irish at all, it’s German with a tinge of French influence.
Although it’s been decades since that naming, two of my journalism college friends continue to call me shillelagh, although we spell it like Schelaylee.
So every St. Patrick’s Day I feel like I’m a wee bit o’ Irish — at least on the inside. This St. Patrick’s Day, establishments across Frederick County offer a variety of events that regardless of your background will make you want to kiss the Blarney Stone, eat some ham and cabbage and raise a glass of green beer to celebrate.
Bad & Boozy St. Patrick’s Day Party at Idiom For MS Awareness!
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Where: Idiom Brewing Co., 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 104, Frederick
Highlights: Hosted by Frederick Social Sports. Food truck will be onsite. Raises money for Multiple Sclerosis Awareness.
Cost: Donate $10 and receive a wristband for $2 off all pours as well as two raffle tickets for silent auction. Donate $20 and receive a T-shirt, wristband for $2 off all pours as three raffle tickets for a silent auction. Purchase tickets at http://www.fredericksocialsports.com/
St. Patrick’s Day Green Cocktail Tasting
When: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Where: Springfield Manor Winery, Distillery and Brewery, 11836 Ashburn Road, Thurmont
Highlights: Taste four mini cocktails: mini cucumber mint mojito, misty mint, lucky leprechaun kiss and shamrock shake shooter.
Cost: $14 on Eventbrite.com. Must be 21 years of age. Must purchase tickets in advance.
The Long Way Home
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15
Where: Springfield Manor Winery, Distillery and Brewery, 11836 Ashburn Road, Thurmont
Highlights: The Long Way Home is an acoustic, indie-folk band that will play some traditional Irish tunes along with pop music.
Kegs & Eggs
When: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15
Where: Rockwell Brewery, 880 N. East St., Suite 201, Frederick
Highlights: Dutch’s Daughter Food Truck will be onsite. Drink specials.
RAR Music Bingo (St. Patrick’s Day Edition)
When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 16
Where: Roasthouse Pub, 5700 Urbana Pike, Frederick
Highlights: Members from RAR brewing will bring all things musically for this addition of music bingo. Discounted RAR pours begin at 6 p.m.
Get Lucky: A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
When: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Where: Taco Daddy Cantina & Tequila Bar, 137 N. Market St., Frederick
Highlights: Drink specials, live DJ and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Party
When: 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Where: Idiom Brewing Co., 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 104, Frederick
Highlights: Extending hours until 11 p.m. Wear green. Irish music and dancing with Brady Danger Music, 6 to 10 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day Party
When: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Where: Rockwell Brewery, 880 N. East St., Suite 201, Frederick
Highlights: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with $6 pints, Irish music, free lucky shamrock necklaces, bracelets and tattoos.
6th annual Clover Clash
Begins: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Elks Lodge, 173 W. All Saints Ave., Frederick
Ends: 1 to 4 p.m. March 17, Olde Town Tavern, 325 N. Market St., Frederick
Highlights: Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County’s annual fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association of Greater Maryland. Drink specials. Breakfast at Elks at $10. Clover sales, St. Patrick’s Day shirts, pipes and drums, games, and music.
Olde Mother Artist Showcase: The Long Way Home
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Where: Olde Mother Brewing Co., 526 N. Market St., Frederick
Highlights: The Long Way Home is playing traditional Irish tunes and pop music.
St. Patty’s Day at Smoketown
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Where: Smoketown, 400 Sagner Ave., Suite 100, Frederick
Highlights: They’ll serve up their version of bangers of mash beginning at 4:30 until it’s gone. Giveaways all day. Music with Jack Dunlap. Beer and can releases. In10se BBQ.
St. Patrick’s Day Party
When: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Where: Old Dominion Grill and Sushi, 5732 Buckeystown Pike, Suite 18-20, Frederick
Highlights: Happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Drink specials, raffles and prizes.
St. Patrick’s Day at Bushwaller’s
When: Starts at 8.am., Kegs ‘n Eggs all you can eat Irish breakfast and live music with Lenny Burridge at 8, Oren Polak at 11, Brady O’Conner at 2:30 and Sean Crow at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Where: Bushwaller’s, 209 N. Market St., Frederick
Highlights: A St Patrick’s Day tradition with kegs n eggs in the morning and live music all day.
