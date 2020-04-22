We’re all quarantined for a while but we don’t have to bored (or hungry). Here’s a small guide to who to follow, what to eat, read etc. this week in Frederick County:
Who to follow: Frederick County TakeOut on FacebookTakeout meal and drink options are becoming a mainstay for pretty much everyone and Frederick County establishments are getting creative with their offerings. So to help promote their efforts — and to help diners learn more about the array of takeout options available — we now have Frederick County Take Out. This Facebook page encourages employees, owners and customers to post photos and information about what they are offering or getting for takeout and delivery, and also state what they got, what they love, and anything else to help get the word out. The page is the brainchild of Chris Martin, a marketing director for a restaurant chain in Montgomery County, and we learned about it via email last week. Just search for Frederick County Take Out on Facebook and give it a like.
Takeout to try: Taco Daddy Cantina & Tequila BarTaco Daddy is undoubtedly a popular downtown spot and I was surprised when they were not among the establishments that began offering takeout and pick-up options right after Gov. Larry Hogan’s directive last month. That is no longer the case, though, and the proprietors are making sure people know they are open for business again. The 137 N. Market St. cantina is offering many of their delicious food options and of course, their signature margaritas, in to-go form. They have also dressed up the exterior of their restaurant with twinkling lights and last Saturday loud music rang out from the open doors to let everybody know that Taco Daddy is back. So be sure to add them to your takeout or pick-up rotation.
What to read: Legacy of the Underground in 72 HoursLast year on April 25, the 72 cover story was a promo for a music series featuring Frederick underground artists. Obviously this year is much different, as no music shows can happen outside of quarantined locations, but reading about the series from last year will remind you of all of the music talent that exists right here in Frederick. Maybe it will also inspire those who listened to the underground musicians to dust off their old albums and give them a listen, or browse around the online world to find more like them. There may not be live shows right now but there is still music and if you look hard enough you will find it.
