Takeout to try: Bushwaller’s
The Downtown Frederick Partnership has started a marketing campaign called Takeout Tuesday, which encourages people to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday. Of course, you can (and are encouraged to) order takeout any day you want. But how do you choose? I’ve personally run into this dilemma multiple times since all this started but one spot that keeps coming up as a place to try is Bushwaller’s. The typically busy restaurant and bar, like many downtown spots, offers daily specials — called McBushie’s Paddy Meals — which include an entree, a draft beer and a shot of whiskey for $15. This is a great option if you’re a whiskey and beer drinker and want to make just one stop for your meal. Check it out online at https://bushwallers.com/carryout/ or venture down to 209 N. Market St.
Who to follow: Local tattoo artists
While you unfortunately cannot go out and physically get tattooed or pierced right now, you can log onto Instagram and see some of the awesome work and talent of local artists. And some, like @moose_b_almighty of downtown’s Tattoo Alchemy, also design jewelry. Here’s a few more to check out if you want to start planning for that permanent body art once we’re passed this pandemic: @ledandinkart, an artist at Knoxville’s Stay Gold Tattoo Company; @ericw_tattoos from Black Belt Tattoo Company downtown; and @baileymoffatt from Classic Electric Tattoo.
What to watch: ‘Jeopardy! College Championship’
An upcoming episode of “Jeopardy!” will feature a familiar face. According to a news release issued Monday, Sirad Hassan, a Frederick native and senior at Princeton University, will be a contestant on the “Jeopardy! College Championship” that will air April 6. She will face off against Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin from Dallas; and Emma Farrell, a senior at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh from Telford, Pennsylvania for a shot at the semifinals. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. April 6 and you can watch it from the comfort (and safety) of your own home.
What to read: ‘Barbering comes back’ in 72 Hours last year
Things were very different this time last year. I mean, let’s be honest, things were very different this time last month, but in April 2019 the coronavirus was not on anyone’s mind. And it certainly wasn’t in 72 Hours. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Our cover story on April 4, 2019 by Kate Masters featured several downtown Frederick barbers. The same local barbers who were forced to close shop last week under an executive order that Gov. Larry Hogan issued in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you want a reminder, though (and want to see pictures of our very own county and state government reporter Steve Bohnel getting groomed) check out the issue. And if you feel so inclined, buy a gift card or make a note to visit one of those talented barbers for a cut or shave when they’re allowed to open again. Check out the full story here: https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/arts_and_entertainment/a-wave-of-new-barber-shops-in-frederick-speaks-to/article_6c2e539b-3d42-5f33-9ba4-dee53b0192ed.html)
