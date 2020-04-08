We’re all quarantined for a while but we don’t have to be bored (or hungry). Here’s a small guide to what to look for, eat, etc. this week in Frederick County:
to Check out downtown: The Weinberg marqueeWhile you’re not supposed to spend a lot of time outside, a little fresh air and short exercise is still encouraged. And I’d suggest strolling by the Weinberg Center for the Arts on West Patrick Street downtown. The theater is closed, but Weinberg officials are posting inspirational film quotes on the marquee. We featured a picture of a “Monty Python” quote in our newspaper last week and Fox National News ran a story on the effort, which featured a quote from Dumbledore of “Harry Potter.” Keep an eye on the sign to see what comes next.
Takeout to try: Ragin’ ReefInIn the — temporary — absence of official food reviews for a bit, I am going to give you some advice for a takeout spot to try. I am in no way the food connoisseur and skilled reviewer that Katryna Perera is and I can’t wait until she returns (which will hopefully be soon) but I did try a new place last week that I think deserves a shoutout. Although I’d heard coworkers talk about it, I’d never been to Ragin’ Reef before last weekend. They happen to be one of the downtown businesses still offering takeout and if you want some tasty, fresh seafood and absolutely delicious hushpuppies give the East Church Street spot a try.
Who to follow: @frederickbusiness
I stumbled upon this promotional account in a random Instagram search, and with the state of the world right now I think there’s no better time to virtually support local businesses. It looks like a relatively new account, with the first post dated early February, and it’s filled with photos promoting Frederick County businesses and the products and services they offer. Check them out @frederickbusiness.
What to read: Day Tripping in 72You can’t exactly day trip right now but you can plan for the next time you’re allowed to leave the confines of your house and short mile radius. Last year around this time Kate Masters wrote about some of the popular regional spots you can visit in a day. And from Berkeley Springs, West Virginia to Cumberland in western Maryland they’re all perfect spring (or summer, by the time this quarantine is over) destinations. So check out the story at https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/day-tripping-spring-destinations-within-reach/article_5fe08ce2-5638-5502-93cc-ad13143ae007.html and start planning those trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.