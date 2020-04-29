We’re all quarantined for a while but we don’t have to be bored (or hungry). Here’s a small guide to who to follow, what to eat, read etc. this week in Frederick County:
Who to follow: @styledby_whit on Instagram
I should have told you all to follow fashion writer Whitney Whiten a long time ago, as we unfortunately have not been able to run her monthly columns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s still out on social, posting pictures around town, showing off her fashions, and you should go to Instagram and give her a like. And even if you can’t show off the fashions in real life, there’s always online. And what’s wrong with getting slammed up to stay indoors every now and then? I think some of us need it, and Whitney can give you tips to look your best.
Takeout to try: Starvin Marvin Pizzeria and Grille
It’s not a new take out option, as this pizza and sandwich joint does a lot of delivery and carry out business anyway, but according to the Frederick Take Out Facebook page (see last week’s notes) it’s a great place for wings. Now I can’t attest to this personally (I don’t generally eat chicken off of bones) but locals are recommending them. And if you’re like me and don’t eat wings, the menu is huge and has something for everyone. It’s in the shopping center with the Food Lion on Crestwood Boulevard and offering both delivery and take out options, with all of the COVID-19 precautions in place.
What to read: Books from Curious Iguana
A few weeks ago we wrote about the handy-dandy delivery service that downtown’s Curious Iguana book store is offering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I can now personally attest to the ease and convenience of the service, as my boyfriend has used it. He ordered a book by phone and within eight days exactly it showed up in a cute gift bag on our door. And if the book had initially been in stock, it likely would have arrived even sooner. It’s a win-win, as we received it probably quicker than an Amazon shipment and also helped out a local business. And the store has a wide selection of titles sure to help you curtail the boredom that comes with quarantine.
